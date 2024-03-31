The NCIS Problem That Turned Sean Murray's McGee Into A Series Regular
Nowadays, it's hard to imagine the "NCIS" franchise without Sean Murray as one of its biggest stars. After all, he's played cyber expert Timothy McGee since Season 1, but did you know that his character was an unexpected success story?
While speaking to TV Insider, Murray revealed that he was initially brought in as a guest star at the behest of series co-creator Donald Bellisario, who also happens to be the actor's stepdad. The experience went well, but it took a happy accident for Murray to become a mainstay on the show.
During the interview, Murray revealed that his character only returned because the show's creators needed to add a few more minutes to an episode. So they gave McGee a scene with Michael Weatherly, and the rest is history. Murray was upgraded to a series regular for Season 2, and the actor remains a significant part of the show two decades later, in 2024. Granted, McGee has been involved in some of the worst "NCIS" storylines, but the good moments outshine the bad ones. Furthermore, one Season 21 episode in particular proves that the creators still have big plans for the beloved character.
Sean Murray wants his character to evolve on NCIS
While Sean Murray's character has seemingly been through it all, "NCIS" Season 21 will affect Timothy McGee in a way that will last for years to come. In an episode titled "The Plan," McGee learns that he has an unknown relative, and his decision to discover who it is will create a different kind of mystery for the veteran investigator. Solving crimes is easy, but how will he cope with this unexpected change in his personal life?
How this saga plays out remains to be seen, but the revelation has undoubtedly created additional anticipation for the upcoming episodes. More than anything, it's bound to lead to some character growth for McGee, proving that he can still be relevant after all these years. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that he never wants McGee to become stale, and shocking storylines of this type are a good way to prevent that from happening. "I remember talking to the writers early on about this," he said. "Like, I don't want to be baby Maggie Simpson."
Speaking of the future, Murray has also teased a McGee appearance on Tony and Ziva's "NCIS" upcoming spin-off series. While the actor hasn't confirmed a reunion between the trio, he believes it's definitely possible, and he's open to joining his old colleagues for an adventure across Europe. The fact that Murray is even in the conversation for another "NCIS" franchise property shows that he's come a long way since his days as a humble, one-off guest star.