The NCIS Problem That Turned Sean Murray's McGee Into A Series Regular

Nowadays, it's hard to imagine the "NCIS" franchise without Sean Murray as one of its biggest stars. After all, he's played cyber expert Timothy McGee since Season 1, but did you know that his character was an unexpected success story?

While speaking to TV Insider, Murray revealed that he was initially brought in as a guest star at the behest of series co-creator Donald Bellisario, who also happens to be the actor's stepdad. The experience went well, but it took a happy accident for Murray to become a mainstay on the show.

During the interview, Murray revealed that his character only returned because the show's creators needed to add a few more minutes to an episode. So they gave McGee a scene with Michael Weatherly, and the rest is history. Murray was upgraded to a series regular for Season 2, and the actor remains a significant part of the show two decades later, in 2024. Granted, McGee has been involved in some of the worst "NCIS" storylines, but the good moments outshine the bad ones. Furthermore, one Season 21 episode in particular proves that the creators still have big plans for the beloved character.