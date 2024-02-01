Kunal Nayyar Continued An Inside Joke From The Big Bang Theory On Night Court

Now in its 2nd season, the popular "Night Court" reboot is a weekly treat for '80s nostalgists, as the series revisits John Larroquette's career-defining role as Dan Fielding. On February 6, "Night Court" will host a different sort of on-screen revival when Kunal Nayyar reunites with his old "Big Bang Theory" co-star Melissa Rauch.

The upcoming episode, titled "A Crime of Fashion," features Nayyar as Martini Toddwallis, a famous fashion designer who is stuck in a creative rut. When still-to-be-determined circumstances bring Toddwallis to the Manhattan Criminal Court, he finds a muse in Abby Stone (Rauch).

In an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Rauch talked about her happy reunion with Nayyar, as well as a sartorial inside joke that survived from the pair's "Big Bang Theory" days. "He's ... one of the most impeccably dressed humans that I have ever met," Rauch said while also revealing her own predilection for wearing sweats to work. "And he, for years, has given me a hard time about how I roll into work. Every day, for years on 'Big Bang Theory.'"

When Nayyar showed up on the set of "Night Court," the old habit kicked in. Rauch continued, "He's like 'Melissa! Still, this is still ... you're a producer now! You're people's boss! Please put on something nice.'"