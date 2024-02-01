Kunal Nayyar Continued An Inside Joke From The Big Bang Theory On Night Court
Now in its 2nd season, the popular "Night Court" reboot is a weekly treat for '80s nostalgists, as the series revisits John Larroquette's career-defining role as Dan Fielding. On February 6, "Night Court" will host a different sort of on-screen revival when Kunal Nayyar reunites with his old "Big Bang Theory" co-star Melissa Rauch.
The upcoming episode, titled "A Crime of Fashion," features Nayyar as Martini Toddwallis, a famous fashion designer who is stuck in a creative rut. When still-to-be-determined circumstances bring Toddwallis to the Manhattan Criminal Court, he finds a muse in Abby Stone (Rauch).
In an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Rauch talked about her happy reunion with Nayyar, as well as a sartorial inside joke that survived from the pair's "Big Bang Theory" days. "He's ... one of the most impeccably dressed humans that I have ever met," Rauch said while also revealing her own predilection for wearing sweats to work. "And he, for years, has given me a hard time about how I roll into work. Every day, for years on 'Big Bang Theory.'"
When Nayyar showed up on the set of "Night Court," the old habit kicked in. Rauch continued, "He's like 'Melissa! Still, this is still ... you're a producer now! You're people's boss! Please put on something nice.'"
Rauch loved her reunion with Nayyar
When Melissa Rauch recounted her and Kunal Nayyar's differing fashion philosophies, she came equipped with photo evidence. In the middle of her interview with Seth Meyers, the host pulled out an on-set photo of the pair. While Nayyar looks dapper in a black coat and white sneakers, Rauch is indeed wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an old baseball hat.
Rauch's "Night Court" co-star Lacretta apparently attempted to come to her defense, claiming that they were at least both wearing black. Nayyar was apoplectic. "He's like, 'What are you talking about, Lacretta? This is nuts. I am in designer clothing and she's in Forever 21, this is not okay!'" Rauch recounted. The fact that Nayyar is playing a fashion designer on "Night Court" makes the anecdote all the more apt.
Despite the sartorial showdown, Rauch insisted that shooting "Night Court" with Nayyar — the pair's first on-screen reunion since "The Big Bang Theory" — was wonderful. "I was just so filled with delight that he was there, and we had the best time all week," Rauch said. "It was just like old times."
The pair clearly had fun filming a "Night Court" promo, which includes a nod to "The Big Bang Theory." In an Instagram clip, Nayyar says, "Oh Bernadette, please play my clarinet," a reference to a "Big Bang Theory" love letter that Raj wrote to Bernadette. In response, Rauch coquettishly bangs her gavel.