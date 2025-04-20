Overhyped Reboots That Totally Bombed

Reboots are tricky to pull off. If done right, like "Spider-Man: Homecoming," they can unlock untapped potential in a character or franchise. The positive possibilities of these films are why folks believe that certain superheroes are in dire need of movie reboots. Badly made reboots, though, result in some truly chilling stuff for cinema fans. Done poorly, reboots can come off as the most craven cash grabs around, retreads of the past that irritate audiences and sully once-beloved brand names. There are such devastating consequences to failing at a reboot that Hollywood has shifted away from this mold (for movies, at least) and moved toward legacy sequels that build on instead of reinventing already successful works. For proof of what happens when a reboot project goes sideways, just look at this list of overhyped films that totally bombed in their respective box office runs.

All of these films were preceded by months (in some cases, years) of hype and marketing that promised audiences something special. Most arrived in theaters accompanied by excessive fanfare, yet that couldn't stop any of them from taking their place among the biggest box office flops of the last 15 years. Different factors led to each movie's grisly financial demise. Some were taken down by dismal reviews, while others simply couldn't escape the shadows of their predecessors. Still others were extensions of franchises that had already been beaten to death too many times. Whatever led to their box office fate, these overhyped reboots are truly haunting cautionary tales.