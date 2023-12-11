RoboCop Star Joel Kinnaman Revealed His Theory On Why The Reboot Failed

Even though there are times when the remake is better than the original film, the 2014 reboot of the 1987 sci-fi social satire "RoboCop" fell short of those aspirations — and its star is revealing his theory as to why.

Director Paul Verhoeven's original "RoboCop" became a cult classic thanks to its irreverent tone and memorable menacing characters like Kurtwood Smith's villainous Clarence Boddicker. However, it was Peter Weller's iconic turn as Alex Murphy — a Detroit police officer who is transformed into the cyborg law enforcement machine after Boddicker brutally attempts to execute him — that made RoboCop a movie icon.

Followed by sequels in 1990 and 1993, the "RoboCop" franchise powered down for a couple of decades until director José Padilha's reboot of the original film with Joel Kinnaman assuming the role of Murphy. Sadly, the "RoboCop" reboot ended up being a one-and-done project for everybody involved, and nearly 10 years after its release, Kinnaman said he has a good idea why the film never completely took off with fans.

"It was a cool experience. I think if I would have done it now, I think I would have inserted myself more into it," Kinnaman told Comic Book. "I love José's concept into it. The one thing, I think, was lacking in that film, I like to be self-critical, I think that it was one of those films where I think, we who made it didn't fully take into account what 'RoboCop' was for the fans. Tonally, that sort of Verhoeven satire, because it's so ingrained in the 'RoboCop' franchise and its being."