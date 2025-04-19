The Real Reason That '90s Show Was Canceled By Netflix

For all eight seasons of "That '70s Show," Danny Masterson portrayed sarcastic stoner Steven Hyde, known for his signature afro and sideburns, round-the-clock sunglasses, and suspicions about the government. His absence from "That '90s Show" was glaring, with not a single appearance or mention of Hyde throughout the series' two seasons. This was presumably due to the fact that the actor was embroiled in controversy at the time.

Just a few months after "That '90s Show" premiered in January 2023, Masterson — a life-long Scientologist — was tried and convicted of rape, sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after a years-long investigation that began in 2017. But while this firestorm may have soured some viewers from streaming the reboot, it wasn't the main reason the show was canceled.

The first season of "That '90s Show" — which consisted of 10 episodes that were released in bulk on Netflix — came after Masterson's first trial, which ended with a hung jury in 2022, and before the media circus of the retrial and his subsequent conviction. That public lull in Masterson's legal challenges probably helped the show initially achieve buzzworthy heights based on nostalgia for "That '70s Show."

It's hard to gauge how much of an affect Masterson's 2023 conviction had on viewership when it came to Season 2 of "That '90s Show," however, because there's never been any official word from Netflix or anyone associated with the show. It was revealed in September 2023 that Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and franchise co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp wrote letters of support defending Masterson's character that were submitted to the judge before Masterson's sentencing, and this seemed to be the final straw for the rebooted sitcom.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).