Jelly Roll's Fire Country Season 3 Role, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episodes 17 — "Fire and Ice"

The Leone family has definitely been in need of some guidance lately thanks to the Alzheimer's diagnosis of patriarch Walter (Jeff Fahey). After some reluctance on the part of Vince (Billy Burke), they've finally agreed to place Walter in a care facility — but when Vince comes to visit, his father doesn't recognize him. That's where Noah (Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord), an orderly at the care facility, comes in to help Vince reach Walter across the distance of confusion and illness. It's a role that requires a lot of depth from DeFord, who made his acting debut in the episode.

"Fire Country" co-executive producer Max Thieriot, who also plays Bode Leone, said that the singer landed his part in an unusual way. "I met [Jelly Roll] in the bathroom — at the [2024] CMTs [Awards] ... as I'm walking in, he's drying his hands on his way out," Thieriot recalled on CBS Mornings. When DeFord said that he liked the series, Thieriot thanked him for letting them use his songs on the program. That's when the EP said DeFord unleashed his inner "Fire Country" fan, saying, "I'd love to be on the show; I've been petitioning online.'" Thieriot recalled telling the musician that he could get him on the drama, and though he wasn't entirely sure the musician meant it, DeFord ultimately came through.

DeFord confirmed the core of the story to ETOnline, saying, "This is old school Hollywood; I got approached in a bathroom about this show." But there's one interesting discrepancy in his version of events versus Thieriot's.