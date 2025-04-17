Where Is Resident Alien Filmed? The Real-Life Locations Behind The Series

"Resident Alien" is a peculiar series, as it's unusually uplifting for a sci-fi show about an alien initially intent on killing all humans. One thing that remains a constant is the gorgeous scenery in and around the fictional town of Patience, Colorado, where the show is set. From the start, the viewer is introduced to picturesque mountain cabins, and the beautiful backdrop of the Colorado Rocky Mountains snow-capped peaks. The town itself is also idyllic and inviting, making anyone watching wish they could visit.

Like many television series, "Resident Alien" isn't filmed in the place in which it is set. While there are several on-location scenes throughout the show, the majority of locales are shot in areas entirely different from their on-screen depiction. Additionally, most interior shots are done on specially constructed sets on soundstages, as it's often less expensive to film that way, thanks to a reduction in the need for travel and related costs.

While "Resident Alien" is set in Colorado, it isn't shot in the state. In reality, the show is filmed in various places in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As it happens, a lot of television shows are shot there, and over 65,000 people work in the local film industry. "Resident Alien" is one of many produced in Vancouver, but it's hard to argue the specific locations chosen for the series don't separate it from its peers. Here are all the places where "Resident Alien" is filmed.