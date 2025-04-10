Dark Details About The Impractical Jokers Cast

Former "Impractical Jokers" cast member Joe Gatto has been accused by two different women of sexual assault and harassment, respectively. The first set of accusations came from a TikTok user posting under the moniker joozyb, who claims that Gatto sexually assaulted her when she was 19 after they messaged each other on social media and he invited her back to his hotel room. "Yes he did S.A me," she said on TikTok. "I'm sorry you guys don't want to hear it." Gatto denied these accusations in a statement to Page Six, saying: "I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone."

The scandal surrounding Gatto deepened when a second woman came forward with accusations of sexual harassment. The woman, who, according to People, started working with Gatto on "Impractical Jokers" not long after graduating from college, said that he crossed personal lines with her. She claims that he touched her in a manner she found to be inappropriate and asked her to massage him. She also said that Gatto would message her privately on social media and call her "hot," and that he would act possessive of her whenever she shared photos of her boyfriend.

Following these accusations, Gatto opted to get treatment. "Having taken some time to reflect, I've decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself," he told People in an exclusive statement. "I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support — never more so than over the last few days." All upcoming dates on his comedy tour were canceled and Gatto seemingly won't be returning to "Impractical Jokers" anytime soon.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).