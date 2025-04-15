The Naked Gun Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Besides Busta Rhymes' unnamed character and Pamela Anderson's Beth (who is seemingly the female lead and Frank's love interest), there are a few well-known faces appearing in "The Naked Gun." Paul Walter Hauser will play Frank's right-hand man Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., the son of George Kennedy's Ed Hocken. Danny Huston (known for films like "The Aviator" and "The Constant Gardener") will also appear in the film, as will "Locke & Key" star Kevin Durand. The latter is "taking on one of the film's villain roles," Deadline confirms. "The Naked Gun" will also feature Liza Koshy and CCH Pounder, both in currently unnamed roles, and wrestler Cody Rhodes is slated to have a minor role in the film. Rhodes has dabbled in the acting game in the past, most notably playing drug dealer and crime boss Derek Sampson in the DC show "Arrow." Michael Beasley ("The 5th Wave") has also been cast as a character called Officer Taylor.

As of this writing there's no word on whether or not Priscilla Presley will appear as Jane Spencer Drebin, the wife of Frank Sr. and, presumably, the mother of Frank Jr. (the couple welcomed a baby boy at the end of "Naked Gun 33⅓," so we can assume that this was Frank Jr., but this has yet to be confirmed). Presley has been dismissive about the long-gestating reboot in the past, reiterating that she wants no part of it, but that was when the project was assumed to be a full reboot rather than a sequel. Perhaps they're keeping a cameo from Presley under wraps? It seems like a long shot given her staunch opposition to the project over the years, but you never know. Also missing thus far is Weird Al Yankovic, who cameoed in all three previous "Naked Gun" films.