What Bike Does Daryl Dixon Ride In The Walking Dead?

Between Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) effortless crossbow-wielding, strong-and-silent demeanor, and his signature angel wings, he's easily the coolest resident of "The Walking Dead" universe. So it makes sense that he gets not one but two of the best — and most practical — rides in the post-Wildfire world, starting off with a vintage Triumph 650 Bonneville chopper he inherits from his brother Merle (Michael Rooker) that he later trades in for a Daryl Dixon custom.

Daryl's first bike shows up hanging around the back of the truck he eventually drives to the CDC in Season 1. Although he starts driving it in Season 2, the saddlebag contents — which include the blue meth that famously connects "The Walking Dead" to "Breaking Bad" — and what looks an awful lot like Nazi symbology stuck to the tank serve as reminders that this was Merle's bike before his brother took over. Although that bike's fate is never shown on screen, the intros for Seasons 9 through 11 hint that the chopper is still rotting away somewhere near the prison.

As the cast and crew began talking about Season 5, Norman Reedus had one burning question on his mind — whether Daryl would be getting another motorcycle. "I've been a man without a horse for a little bit," Reedus mused in an AMC extra. Fortunately, Daryl wouldn't have to wait long to see his chopper replaced with a Frankensteined bike version of a 1992 Honda Nighthawk.