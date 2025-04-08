Fire Country Season 3 Hints At One Character Leaving The Show

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episodes 16 — "Dirty Money"

Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) has always been an ascendant to the throne of the Edgewater firefighting department on "Fire Country." A member of the Leone family in all but name, he's something of a brother to Bode (Max Thieriot) and a son to Vince (Billy Burke) and his wife, Sharon (Diane Farr). Jake even dated the Leones' late daughter, Riley (Jade Pettyjohn). But Jake makes an assumption about Vince's blandishments about Bode's destiny in the fire company during "Dirty Money," and it makes him worry that his future with the squad is in jeopardy. Indeed, Vince strongly infers that Bode will be taking over as the head of Station 42 when he retires. Jake, of course, has long dreamed about stepping into Vince's shoes — but now, after years of loyalty, it looks like that might not be possible.

Jake and Vince eventually talk everything out. However, when Jake tells Vince that he needs reassurance that he won't be tossed aside when the time comes for Vince to retire, the latter refuses to say that he won't promote Bode over Jake at that point, forcing Jake to begin considering his options elsewhere. Does that mean Calloway will be on his way out of "Fire Country" soon? It's not impossible, but don't be shocked if he continues to serve as a regular on the series instead.