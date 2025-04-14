The Smile Entity Explained: Why The Horror Movie Monster Makes People Smile

The plot of the "Smile" movies revolves around suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

The "Smile" franchise introduces a new horror movie monster rooted in something as mundane as a facial expression. The movies follow different individuals experiencing a strange haunting, which eventually turns into a possession, surrounding a sinister smile. The entity following them causes visual and auditory hallucinations, with affected people seeing their loved ones wearing the uncanny grin, witnessing a death over and over again as well as other things designed to scare them, creating plenty of disturbing moments. The haunted person may even believe they're in control of the situation, particularly as Skye (Naomi Scott) tries to cheat death to defeat the "Smile 2" monster, but time and time again, the smiling mass always shows that it is in charge.

The connection to smiles is what makes the entity of the series unique. Just before someone dies by suicide, passing the possession onto whoever is witnessing their death, they paste a creepy grin on their face. It makes it difficult to look away when it's on-screen, but after the first occurrence, audiences know what's going to happen when the grin appears. While we understand how the entity continues to spread and what it really looks like, why does the horror movie monster make people smile? Here's what you need to know about the "Smile" entity and how it's related to smiles.