What's In The Box In Se7en, According To Director David Fincher

There are few crime thrillers that culminate as powerfully as the ending of "Se7en." This David Fincher-directed detective drama is most famous for that horrifying moment when Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) discovers that the head of his partner's pregnant wife, Tracy Mills (Gwyneth Paltrow), has been sent to them by the vile John Doe (Kevin Spacey). Part of the serial killer's twisted "sermon," Doe uses this moment to get in David Mills' (Brad Pitt) head, leading him to embrace wrath and finish his message.

But what was really in the box when Morgan Freeman opened it and looked inside? According to Fincher, it was nothing but a wig and some weights.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly about remastering "Se7en" 30 years later, the director dispelled the longtime internet urban legend that the Gwyneth Paltrow severed head used in "Contagion" was originally created for his 1995 thriller. "No, it's entirely ridiculous. I think we had a seven- or eight-pound shot bag," Fincher explained, adding that they had done the math to figure out just how much Paltrow's head would weigh. "I think it was a shot bag and a wig, and I think the wig had a little bit of blood in it, so some of the hair would stick together." The director recalled Freeman opening over a dozen boxes while filming, noting that with an actor of his caliber, it didn't matter if we saw the severed head or not.