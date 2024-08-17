Gwyneth Paltrow's Traveling Severed Head: A Gross Se7en Legend, Explained

The best way to explain the ending of "Seven" is that it's downright chilling. After spending the entire movie chasing down serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey), detectives David Mills (Brad Pitt) and William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) are shocked to discover that the final victim is the former's wife, Tracy Mills (Gwyneth Paltrow), whose severed head has been put in a box. While we don't see the head, a prop was created for the film, and there's an urban legend going around that claims it appears in Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion."

Soderbergh's disease-themed thriller features a scene where Paltrow's deceased character, Beth Emhoff, gets her head cut open so scientists can examine her brain. However, rather than construct a new prop for the scene, Buzzfeed notes that the filmmakers reused the head that was made for David Fincher's disturbing serial killer flick.

That said, while it could be the same prop, it's worth noting that no one who worked on "Contagion" or "Seven" has confirmed the rumor yet. However, we do know that Paltrow was put through the wringer to bring her autopsy scene to life.