Chicago Med Season 10: Who Was Dean Archer's Ex-Wife Leanne?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 17 — "The Book of Archer"

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) suffers through one heck of a terrible day in "The Book of Archer." He learns from his son Sean (Luigi Sottile) that his ex-wife, Leanne (Paula Marshall), has passed away. Terrible details surrounding her passing soon leak out — Dean learns that long-term alcoholic Leanne went on one more bender and died due to a brain bleed after striking her head on their kitchen counter. Dean offers to fly out and help Sean plan his mom's funeral, but Sean tells Dean there's nothing to be done — Leanne wanted to be cremated and have her ashes scattered with no ceremony.

Fans of "Chicago Med" only got to meet Leanne once — she appears in Season 9 of "Chicago Med," during Episode 2, "This Town ain't Big Enough for the Both of Us." She intervenes specifically to stop Sean from donating a kidney to Dean, who needs the organ due to end stage renal disease. She's a bitter, cynical woman who blames Dean for abandoning her and Sean and suspects an ulterior motive in her ex's request. Dean nearly steps aside, endangering his own life to keep the peace between mother and son by canceling the surgery.

It takes the involvement of Maggie Lockhart (Marlyne Barrett) to cause Leanne to change her mind about the operation. She sticks around Chicago Gaffney Medical Center just long enough to find out if both men made it through, then leaves. Sean is later written off "Chicago Med" to live with her in Florida. Unfortunately, it's a move that doesn't work out for either mother or son in the long run.