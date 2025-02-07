Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 12 Gives Hannah Asher A Redemption Arc

On the personal front, Hannah tries to offer Mitch a shoulder as he struggles with the death of his close childhood friend, Sully, due to cancer. Unfortunately, his mourning takes on the form of binge drinking with friends, which Hannah can't participate in for obvious reasons.

Hannah was introduced during Season 5 as a recovering heroin addict. A toxic relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) causes her to relapse, and she leaves to get her life back under control. She was brought back to "Chicago Med" during Season 7 a changed woman free of drugs, and has clung to her sobriety ever since. It's arguable whether her past makes her a better doctor, but it does limit some of her interactions.

That's why things with Ripley turn so sour during "In the Wake"; it's clearly the kind of night she can't participate in, and though she accepts his apology for the bender, kisses him passionately, and offers to spend the night on the couch with him, he still leaves to go get a drink with his buddies. This, per previews for Episode 13, might cost Ripley in the end.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).