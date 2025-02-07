Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 12 Gives Hannah Asher A Redemption Arc
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 12 — "In The Wake"
Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) has had a terrible, knockabout Season 10, between losing a patient during a crash C-section, coping with a citywide disaster during a building explosion and tunnel collapse, and dealing with her newfound relationship with Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), which has had its fair share of ups and downs. But during Episode 12, "In The Wake," things begin to finally turn around for Hannah — and she ultimately gets some much-needed wins, at least on some fronts. On others, she receives a lot of pushback and unfortunately serves as a harbinger of doom.
Professionally, things are finally looking up for the doc. Unfortunately, that romance with Mitch has hit another bump. Here are all of the ups and downs Hannah experiences during "In the Wake" — and the way this might finally lead her to leave Mitch after months of fighting and blame.
Hannah succeeds as a doctor
As fans know, Hannah's been coping with the fact that she lost a patient due to a failed crash C-section during Episode 3 of Season 10, "Trust Fall." The worst part is that the patient, Elise (Ito Aghayere), had trusted Hannah to help her after having a series of negative experiences with white doctors and OB-GYNs. Elise crashes on the operating table due to massive internal bleeding — though Hannah saves the baby — and for the ensuing eight episodes Hannah's been struggling with her guilt and self-blame.
Hannah finally gets a chance to redeem herself during "In the Wake," when another woman comes in needing a crash C-section. Hannah successfully performs the operation, and mother and baby turn out fine. That's a miracle considering what she's already been through, and it's a redemptive positive in an episode filled with lowlights. Now at least she can go on performing surgery without that dark cloud over her head.
But she had to also confront her addiction issues
On the personal front, Hannah tries to offer Mitch a shoulder as he struggles with the death of his close childhood friend, Sully, due to cancer. Unfortunately, his mourning takes on the form of binge drinking with friends, which Hannah can't participate in for obvious reasons.
Hannah was introduced during Season 5 as a recovering heroin addict. A toxic relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) causes her to relapse, and she leaves to get her life back under control. She was brought back to "Chicago Med" during Season 7 a changed woman free of drugs, and has clung to her sobriety ever since. It's arguable whether her past makes her a better doctor, but it does limit some of her interactions.
That's why things with Ripley turn so sour during "In the Wake"; it's clearly the kind of night she can't participate in, and though she accepts his apology for the bender, kisses him passionately, and offers to spend the night on the couch with him, he still leaves to go get a drink with his buddies. This, per previews for Episode 13, might cost Ripley in the end.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Ripley may pay the price for his own drinking
Mitch Ripley has had a pretty bad Season 10 too, with much of it spent trying to battle against false assault charges from a patient. Unfortunately, real assault charges might be headed his way following "In the Wake," because after fighting with Hannah over her accusations regarding his abuse of alcohol, his trip to the bar takes an ugly turn. Ripley bumps into a guy, they get into a confrontation, and when we last see him he's beating the fellow to a pulp.
Based on previews for Episode 13, "Take a Look in the Mirror," which will air February 19, Ripley's victim shows up on a gurney headed into the emergency room. That's bad news for both Ripley and the man he attacked. Time will tell if Mitch does the right thing, if the guy pulls through, whether Mitch and Hannah's relationship survives — in spite of them being demonstrably wrong for each other at this point – and if Hannah can continue her path toward a better place.