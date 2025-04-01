The 10 Worst Acting Performances Of The '90s

Demi Moore was as big a star as anyone in the 1990s. Her credits from the decade include a starring role in the 1991 best picture winner "Ghost," for which Moore won the Saturn Award as best actress, and she headlined "A Few Good Men" alongside Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in 1992. But in 1996, she jumped into the push-the-R-rating slop with "Striptease,"earning $12.5 million in the process.

In this career misstep, Moore plays Erin Grant, a single mom who takes a job at a Miami strip club to earn the money she needs to regain custody of her daughter Angela (played by Moore's real-life daughter, Rumer Willis). Erin responds to the parade of creeps in her life with blank looks and exasperated sighs, but at some points it seems the character has disappeared and a clearly disinterested Moore slipped in. Erin is consistently reckless during the time she spends with Angela, leaving the youngster at the strip club like it's day care and dragging her along to crime scenes. By the end of the film's nearly two-hour runtime, the audience is rooting for Lt. Al Garcia (Armand Assante) and his wife to get custody of Angela.

There aren't enough laughs to make "Striptease" a comedy nor tense moments to make it a drama, and any sexiness is obliterated by the persistent presence of the creepiest film character ever, Congressman David Dilbeck (Burt Reynolds). Watching Moore's character respond to his constant, disgusting come-ons with a bit of seductive manipulation helps explain the actor's need to astrally project herself from the proceedings. In the end, Moore won a joint Razzie as worst actress for "Striptease" and "The Juror," but she's far less convincing and engaging in the former. In September 2024, she told the New York Times Magazine how she processed the blowback. "I don't take this personally," Moore said. "I think anyone who had been in the position that was the first to get that kind of equality of pay would probably have taken a hit. But because I did a film that was dealing with the world of stripping and the body, I was extremely shamed."