The True Story Behind Arthur The King Explained

Before retiring from adventure racing in 2015, Mikael Lindnord was a professional athlete for two decades, having started his career in 1997. He was also the first Swedish person to lead his national team to win the Adventure Race World Series in 2010 in Costa Rica. In his last year as an adventure racer, Lindnord was team captain during the 2014 AWRS, an experience that, according to his own account, changed his life.

On the fourth day of the race, Lindnord's team had reached a transition area in Ecuador when he spotted a shabby, wounded dog wandering around the contestants. The stray wanted food but was in such poor condition that everybody steered clear of him. Even Lindnord kept his distance at first. But when he decided to feed the pup some Swedish meatballs, his generosity was returned in dividends.

The mongrel (who they began calling Arthur) followed them for hundreds of miles, across the harshest of terrains. He became a teammate. They fed him, even when low on food, and Arthur quickly grew close to the team. When Lindnord and his crew had to cross a river in kayaks, they thought this was goodbye. But even though the event organizers didn't allow them to take Arthur, he decided to jump in and follow along anyway.

That's when it became more than a race. Lindnord had to pull the dog out of the water since he proved to be a bad swimmer, saving him from drowning and freezing. The two soon found themselves connected in a way only a human and a dog can. By then, Lindnord didn't care about the consequences and the outcome of the championship. When he and his team crossed the finish line with Arthur, they came in 12th place, the initial goal of getting on the podium having long faded away.