The Only Recap You Need Before Andor Season 2

Cassian Jeron Andor (Diego Luna) was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and his popularity led to his own Disney+ series. "Andor" premiered in 2022, delivering a dozen episodes in its inaugural season, an unusual amount for a Disney+ series. Indeed, the first season's two primary story arcs could have been split into two seasons right down the middle.

Thankfully, the House of Mouse unleashed all 12 episodes on the world without a break, and "Andor" was a massive hit with fans and viewers. That all but guaranteed a second and final season, which hits Disney+ on April 22, 2025 and will consist of another 12 episodes. In terms of chronology, Season 1 is set five years before the Battle of Yavin (5 BBY), where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) destroys the Death Star in "Star Wars." "Andor" Season 2 picks up where the first left off, in 4 BBY, and continues into 1 BBY, leading to "Rogue One."

For those who've watched that film, they know Andor's ultimate fate all too well. Despite this, "Andor" offers a glimpse into how its eponymous character evolves from a thief intent only on survival into a potent member of the Rebel Alliance. Let's recap everything you need to know about "Andor" Season 1, before heading into Season 2.