The Only Recap You Need Before Andor Season 2
Cassian Jeron Andor (Diego Luna) was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and his popularity led to his own Disney+ series. "Andor" premiered in 2022, delivering a dozen episodes in its inaugural season, an unusual amount for a Disney+ series. Indeed, the first season's two primary story arcs could have been split into two seasons right down the middle.
Thankfully, the House of Mouse unleashed all 12 episodes on the world without a break, and "Andor" was a massive hit with fans and viewers. That all but guaranteed a second and final season, which hits Disney+ on April 22, 2025 and will consist of another 12 episodes. In terms of chronology, Season 1 is set five years before the Battle of Yavin (5 BBY), where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) destroys the Death Star in "Star Wars." "Andor" Season 2 picks up where the first left off, in 4 BBY, and continues into 1 BBY, leading to "Rogue One."
For those who've watched that film, they know Andor's ultimate fate all too well. Despite this, "Andor" offers a glimpse into how its eponymous character evolves from a thief intent only on survival into a potent member of the Rebel Alliance. Let's recap everything you need to know about "Andor" Season 1, before heading into Season 2.
Andor grows up on Kenari
Around 24 BBY, Kassa (Antonio Viña) is a member of the Alphas, a band of children living alone in the isolated jungles of the planet Kenari. He lives with his sister, Kerri (Belle Swarc), and is one of many kids who witness a Republic starship crash near their village. The children form a party to investigate, and Kassa proves to be the most curious among them.
They discover a dead man outside the ship, while another crewman shoots and kills the leader of the Alphas from behind. The children retaliate, killing him with blowguns. After this, the Alphas leave, but Kassa remains behind, intent on discovering the secrets of the starship. He ventures inside and is soon followed by Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) and her husband Clem (Gary Beadle), plus their salvage assist unit, B2EMO (Dave Chapman).
The Andors are inside looking for salvage when they hear Kassa and investigate. They find the boy, and Maarva sedates him, rendering him unconscious. As the Republic draws near, the Andors take Kassa onto their ship and fly off, permanently separating Kassa from his home. They adopt the boy and relocate him to the settlement on Ferrix, where he takes the name Cassian Jeron Andor.
Andor gets into a fight on Morlana One
In 5 BBY, Cassian travels to the planet Morlana One in search of his sister. He discovers that a woman from Kenari worked in a local brothel, so he enters the Leisure Zone for information. When he orders a drink and questions the hostess, two Corporate Security guards from the Preox-Morlana division make a fuss, as they were there first.
Cassian doesn't get much information and leaves, but he's pursued by the men, who accost him. He shoots and kills both of them, one accidentally, and flees back to his home on the planet Ferrix. Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) launches an investigation, learning that a man was asking about a woman from Kenari.
There's little information about the planet, but Syril is determined to find the person responsible for the deaths of two of his men. His analysts uncover Ferrix as a probable location for their suspect's next stop, and Syril issues an order to question any men from Kenari on Ferrix. Cassian is safe for the moment, as he's long claimed to be from the planet Fest.
Andor's side hustle proves risky
Upon returning to Ferrix, Cassian heads to meet with his friend Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), so she can help him move a stolen Imperial N-S9 Starpath Unit. She's reluctant but agrees to make contact with her buyer, whom she reaches via a secret transmission unit. Bix's lover, Timm Karlo (James McArdle), learns that Corporate Security is looking for a man from Kenari and grows suspicious of Cassian.
Cassian goes to see Maarva at her home and learns he's being hunted, so he establishes an alibi with his friend, Brasso (Joplin Sibtain). After Cassian tells Bix the truth about what happened, Timm sees them talking and grows jealous, so he reports Cassian to the authorities. Despite orders to leave the matter alone, Syril organizes a unit of men to find Cassian on Ferrix and take him into custody.
Meanwhile, Bix's contact, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), arrives on Ferrix and heads to the settlement to purchase the contraband equipment. Cassian busies himself arranging transport off Ferrix, as he knows there's little time before the law catches up with him, which is certainly the case. Cassian, Luthen, and Syril begin to converge as they each pursue their own interests, leading to a confrontation.
Corporate Security arrives to take Andor as he meets Luthen Rael
Syril arrives on Ferrix with a detachment of Corporate Tactical Forces intent on finding Cassian, who's making his way to meet with Luthen. Syril and his men storm Maarva's home, threatening her and B2EMO, which draws the ire of the local population and complicates the situation further. Cassian and Luthen meet inside an abandoned warehouse and discuss the origin of the Starpath Unit.
Back in town, Bix realizes someone has betrayed Cassian, and Timm tries to stop her from warning him. As Luthen questions Cassian about how he obtained the unit, he admits to dressing like an Imperial and walking in to take it, noting that the Empire is complacent. As Luthen sees potential in Cassian, they're interrupted by Corporate Security and get into a fight, leaving behind the unit as they escape.
Meanwhile, the security personnel kill Timm and cause a ruckus in town, which is worsened when Cassian and Luthen confront Syril and cause the deaths of multiple personnel. The whole operation is blown, leaving Syril to pick up the pieces as Cassian and Luthen use speeder bikes to make their way to a starship and escape.
Andor and Luthen travel to Alghani
Luthen and Cassian escape from Ferrix, bound for the Aldhani system. As they fly through space, Luthen convinces Cassian to pull one over on the Empire by joining a team for a heist. Cassian accepts the mission for 200,000 credits, unknowingly taking the first step toward something greater. The target is the quarterly payroll for an entire Imperial sector.
They part ways at Aldhani, where Cassian takes on the name "Clem" and is introduced to Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), who's in charge of the mission. Luthen sells "Clem" as a pilot, fighter, and essentially a great asset. Vel isn't pleased to take on someone she doesn't know so close to their mission but ultimately agrees, and the pair embark on a journey to their camp far from Luthen's landing site.
Vel describes their target as the armory at the Aldhani Garrison, and when they arrive at the camp, she introduces Cassian to the rest of the team: Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu). There's some distrust all around, but Vel instructs the crew to make Cassian/Clem feel welcome.
The Imperial Security Bureau takes command
Following the failed raid on Ferrix, Syril and his associates are fired by Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Supervisor Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith). He uses the so-called "Ferrix Incident" as the impetus to take permanent Imperial control of the Morlana system. Syril travels to Coruscant, where his mother Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter) welcomes him with a slap to the face before pulling him in for an embrace.
Elsewhere on Coruscant, Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) meets with Luthen at his shop, Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest, which is jam-packed with "Star Wars" Easter eggs. Mon explains the trouble she's had moving funds around, saying that she believes she's being spied upon. Luthen informs her of his new recruit, and it's clear that the two trust one another. At her home, meanwhile, Mon has difficulty relating to her husband and daughter.
Back on Aldhani, Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi) arrives at the camp and is introduced as the team's inside man. He briefs everyone on an upcoming Dhani ceremony called the Eye of Aldhani, where the local population converges on the Aldhani Garrison site to celebrate a beautiful cosmic event. They plan to use the ceremony to infiltrate their target.
Lt. Meero begins to suspect a wider galaxy-wide conspiracy
At the ISB headquarters on Coruscant, Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) attends a meeting where they discuss the affairs of the galaxy. Major Lio Partagaz (Anton Lesser) asks Blevin about the Ferrix Incident, and he describes what happened. Blevin also explains that an Imperial Starpath Unit was found, piquing Dedra's interest.
As the meeting comes to an end, there's a discussion about an increase in protected shipping to Scarif, the location of the Imperial database that holds the plans for the Death Star featured at the end of "Rogue One." Dedra's interest in the Starpath Unit leads her to believe she has jurisdiction over the case, butting heads with Blevin. She begins to notice a galaxy-wide pattern of random high-profile thefts of Imperial equipment.
While Dedra attempts to piece the seemingly disparate events into something larger, she unknowingly stumbles upon a nascent insurgency. Meanwhile, at Aldhani, Nemik begins to plant the seeds of rebellion in Cassian's mind, and he speaks of a manifesto he's written, "The Trail of Political Consciousness," detailing his thoughts on freedom and anti-imperialism. His writing will eventually help form the basis of the Rebel Alliance.
Ferrix falls under Imperial control
Supervisor Blevin travels to Ferrix, where he takes control of the system. To do so, he has his men clear the damage left after the Ferrix Incident, establishing an Imperial presence in the heart of the settlement. Blevin discusses setting up an ISB headquarters in the local hotel, which he requisitions for this purpose. He grants Captain Vanis Tigo's (Wilf Scolding) request, making him the town prefect.
At his mother's home on Coruscant, Syril's prospects are grim, as the Ferrix Incident marred his reputation. Eedy offers to bring in the help of the enigmatic Uncle Harlo, who could find him a job. Elsewhere, Mon has trouble with her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), and their daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael).
Mon's lean towards anti-imperialism in the Senate is causing a rift to form between herself and the family. Mon also grows suspicious of her driver, believing he's an informant for the ISB. On Aldhani, the team trains for their mission, while Lt. Gorn works at the garrison to undermine his fellow Imperials. Dedra's analyst uncovers a string of thefts on Kessel, Jakku, and other notable locations elsewhere in the Empire.
The target takes shape: the Imperial garrison on Aldhani
As the team prepares for their mission, Skeen grows wary of Cassian's motives and confronts him. They get into it, but Vel steps in as Cassian reveals that he's not a revolutionary and is there only for the money, unlike the rebels. After some discussion, the team agrees to continue with the mission and heads for the Aldhani Garrison, where Commandant Jayhold Beehaz (Stanley Townsend) prepares his men for the Eye of Aldhani.
The Commandant discusses the annual pilgrimage, which previously attracted 15,000 people, while this year, they only expect 60. He loathes the ceremony and the Dhani people but is intent on putting on the show with his family in tow. Outside the base, the team arrives and lights a fire to signal Lt. Gorn as Vel cedes command of the mission to Barcona and leaves, promising to reunite after the heist.
On Coruscant, Luthen sits in his shop, awaiting news from his transmitter. He's growing impatient and concerned about the mission, expressing doubt to his assistant, Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau), about recruiting Cassian. She tells him there's nothing they can do, and they have to prepare for tomorrow.
The fight is on at the Aldhani Imperial garrison
The Eye of Aldhani begins, offering the distraction the team needs to infiltrate the Imperial garrison. They make it inside and take the Commandant and his family hostage without alerting any guards. They force the Commandant to take them to the vault, where they find the massive hoard of credits. They enter without bloodshed, and the Commandant orders his men to help load the money.
They fill the parked freighter with credits, but Corporal Kimzi (Nick Blood) becomes suspicious of the break in transmission and the absence of lights and heads down to investigate. His men disrupt the heist as it's happening, and a gunfight breaks out as Kimzi and his men fire upon the thieves. TIE fighters scramble to the base as the Commandant collapses from exertion.
Kimzi kills Gorn and is killed in turn by Cassian, who enters the freighter cockpit. Barcona is taken out by a blaster, and Nemik is crushed by a load of credits as Cassian pilots the craft into the sky. They're pursued by TIE fighters but manage to evade them and make it to their rendezvous location, where a doctor and Vel await.
Fallout from the heist is the cost of rebellion
News of the heist reaches Luthen, who laughs happily in the back of his shop. Meanwhile, the team arrives at the moon of Frezno, where a doctor treats Nemik to no avail. Outside, Cassian and Skeen discuss the huge fortune they've acquired, offering to split the booty. Cassian doesn't hesitate in gunning him down, which he reveals to Vel before leaving with Nemik's manifesto.
On Coruscant, the Empire is fuming over the theft, which becomes priority number one for the ISB, as Emperor Palpatine has taken notice. Major Partagaz holds an emergency meeting and orders the drafting of retaliation plans by the evening. At the Senate, Mon attempts to urge her fellow politicians to form a committee to investigate the blockade of Ghorman, but she's ignored as everyone leaves.
Syril prepares for an interview with the Imperial Bureau of Standards that Uncle Harlo set up for him. He hasn't forgotten Cassian and continues to work toward his capture as he learns of the attack and robbery at Aldhani. The news reports the establishment of a blockade and Imperial investigation, which leads to the enactment of a hefty tax — five times the amount stolen — on any system believed to contain rebel activity.
Everyone involved moves forward from the heist
The heist upsets all Imperial activity, and while Luthen celebrates in his shop, Mon comes for a visit to discuss recent events. She asks if Luthen is responsible for the Aldhani heist, but he holds back and doesn't admit to anything, noting that revolutions cost a lot of money. They discuss Mon's difficulty in moving her own money around as new regulatory banking laws are enacted.
The two leaders have different ideas on how to proceed; Mon wants to establish a network of agents, while Luthen prefers a more direct approach, using the network as a weapon. Ultimately, he admits that his primary goal was to get the Emperor to overreact, which is precisely what the ISB is doing. Elsewhere on Coruscant, Syril begins his new job but continues to pursue details about Cassian.
At the ISB, Dedra continues to gather data as Kleya meets with Vel to discuss Cassian. They agree that he's a loose end that must be tied off before parting ways. Meanwhile, Cassian returns to Ferrix in secret to persuade Maarva to leave with him, but she declines, preferring to stay and fight instead of running.
The Imperials play politics as Cassian escapes to paradise
The biggest fallout to come from the Aldhani heist is the ISB overreaction, as it increases arrests across the galaxy. This will have far-reaching ramifications throughout known space, as any minor offense is met with strict prison sentences. At the ISB, Dedra successfully convinces Major Partagaz to give her access to Blevin's sectors, making her the Imperial responsible for Ferrix and the pursuit of Cassian.
After leaving Ferrix, Cassian takes his share of the money and a blaster, which he hides at a beach resort on the planet Niamos. It's a lovely place to escape, though the Imperial presence is rather robust, as patrols of Shoretroopers and KX-series security droids roam the area looking for anyone out of place. They're not there to find Cassian, as the Empire doesn't know his location.
Cassian shares a room with a woman named Windi (Katrina Nare), though their relationship isn't explored beyond a brief conversation. She asks him to go out and purchase some Peezos and Revnog, which is "Star Wars," for drugs and alcohol. Cassian heads out to fulfill her request but is unjustly arrested by Imperials, who book him under his current alias, "Keef Girgo."
Cassian is unjustly imprisoned on Narkina 5
Cassian is given a sham trial, where he's encouraged not to speak in his defense. The judge hands him a sentence of six years on charges of anti-imperial speech and disruption. While Cassian is certainly guilty of plenty, he, as Keef, was arrested solely to bulk up arrest numbers. He's quickly processed and boards a transport where he and the other prisoners are told to remove their shoes.
They arrive at the prison on Narkina 5, which is situated out in the ocean, far from shore. Back on Coruscant, Syril meets Dedra as she continues her investigation into the Ferrix Incident. He's questioned, and he fails to sway her to his side. The prison induction includes a demonstration of how the Imperials control the population through electricity. Anytime the guards wish, they can painfully shock the inmates through the floor.
They demonstrate this at the lowest level, debilitating everyone. Later, Cassian meets Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), the manager of his unit, who instructs him in the only task the prisoners have: constructing strange devices nonstop. Cassian learns how the inmates are kept in check to ensure they maximize production at all costs.
The financial and political pressure mounts on Coruscant
In the luxurious and opulent world of Coruscant, high society continues to meet and discuss galactic events. Mon puts up a front while secretly working to undermine the Emperor as best she can. She continues to have difficulties accessing her finances without scrutiny, so she meets with her friend, Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), who advises Mon on these issues.
Later, Mon meets with like-minded Senators to discuss the Public Order Resentencing Directive, which is the law used to imprison citizens for minor or perceived offenses. They also speak about the Emperor's new, unfettered security powers and agree they're living in dangerous times. Back at the prison, Cassian begins to fall into step with the other inmates.
After 30 shifts, he's gotten it down pretty well. Cassian becomes close with the other men who work at his table: Birnok (Rasaq Kukoyi), Ham (Clemens Schick), Taga (Tom Reed), Ulaf (Christopher Fairbank), Jemboc (Brian Bovell), Xaul (Josef Davies), and Rusecott Melshi (Duncan Pow). Whenever he slows down, Loy is right there to put him and everyone else back on track because the slowest table is shocked at the end of every shift.
The situation on Ferrix worsens as the Empire tightens its grip
Life on Ferrix continues to get harder for the people living there as Imperials pour into the settlement, taking full control. Stormtrooper units patrol the streets, and the people are oppressed. Many of Cassian's friends and associates attempt to oppose the Empire but to little effect. Before long, Maarva becomes seriously ill, so Bix attempts to reach out to contact Cassian.
Vel and Cinta reunite on Ferrix as they also attempt to find Cassian, though nobody knows he's imprisoned under a false name. The Imperials begin randomly arresting anyone who is associated with Cassian, and when an officer sees Bix in the crowd, he has her taken into custody. At the prison, a man chooses to step onto the lethal floor one evening instead of remaining incarcerated.
Luthen meets with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) on Segra Milo to discuss Rebel missions going on throughout the galaxy. Neither man sees eye to eye on how best to operate, and they part ways without formally allying. This isn't unusual for Saw, as he's never been one to unite under a banner and is more interested in revenge than anything else.
An interrogation leads to Bix's torture by ISB goons
Bix is taken to the former hotel where the ISB is headquartered and paraded by Dedra in front of a friend who's been beaten. She introduces herself to Bix as she's forced into a chair for questioning. At first, Dedra's approach is convivial, but the underlying threat of torture is ever-present. Instead of asking questions, Dedra tells the story as she sees it, pausing for Bix to fill in the blanks.
Dedra is searching for "Axis," which is the codename the ISB has given to Luthen since they don't know his identity, but Bix isn't talking. When Dedra's approach fails, she calls in Dr. Gorst (Joshua James) to use more decisive measures. He employs a disturbing method of playing the death wails of the children of a species the Empire exterminated, breaking down Bix's defiance.
At the prison, Ulaf is injured, and the inmates discuss the new prisoner being brought in to replace the man who died overnight. They also hear rumors of 100 prisoners being executed on Level 2, though Loy dismisses this. Cassian heads to a bathroom and begins to cut into a water pipe, as an escape plan begins to take shape in his mind.
Mon Mothma takes a stand against Imperial overreach
Mon addresses the Imperial Senate, voicing opposition against the Emperor's newest legislation. She calls his tactics government overreach, but she's met with insults and little more. After leaving, she meets with her cousin, who turns out to be Vel, at the Chandrilan Embassy, and they discuss Vel's rebellious activities over the previous six months.
Syril continues to work at his job but spends as much time as possible working on the Cassian case. He confronts Dedra outside ISB headquarters and admits to admiring her for her work. Mon's financial woes continue to worsen, as she's unable to hide a 400,000 credit transaction, and she considers working with a disreputable individual to overcome this problem.
At the prison, Ulaf's health continues to worsen as the hard labor is difficult on him. He nearly collapses, so his fellow workers help him as best they can. Ulaf deteriorates further, requiring a doctor, but it's too late, as he's had a massive stroke. The doctor euthanizes Ulaf out of mercy, after which Cassian and Loy question the physician about the deaths they'd heard about previously — which he confirms.
The prisoners uncover the truth of their situation
Loy and Cassian uncover the true horror of their situation: prisoners who complete their shifts and are supposed to be released are instead returned to a different level of the prison. The inmates who were killed made trouble when a man released from Level 4 found his way to Level 2. Upon hearing this, Loy begins to work with Cassian on a plan, telling him the number of guards on each floor is 12.
It's never made clear how many citizens of the Empire are actually imprisoned, but this could be construed as a minor plot hole if the number is in the tens of thousands or more — the rest of the galaxy would likely notice that. Of course, the Empire is a totalitarian state where dissent is harshly punished.
As realization dawns on the inmates that they'll never get out of Narkina 5, regardless of how many shifts they have remaining, their attitudes change. Cassian was ready to escape from the moment he arrived, but most of the prisoners are content to await the end of their shift allotments. Now that the truth is out, Cassian and Loy's fellow inmates come to an understanding that the only way to survive is to escape.
An escape plan begins to take shape at Narkina 5
Cassian and Loy convince everyone to escape the following day when a new man is brought in to replace Ulaf. There are only a dozen guards, while there are 5,000 men trapped inside, never to be released. Cassian also notes that whatever the Empire has them manufacturing must be important, though nobody knows what the components are for.
Meanwhile, Mon meets with a banker who agrees to help her if she allows her daughter Leida to wed his son, empowering him by combining their families. Mon balks at this suggestion, but since her situation is dire, she briefly considers his offer. Leida, meanwhile, is all about tradition, whereas her mother scoffs at the notion of betrothing her 13-year-old daughter.
The next day on Narkina 5, the plan begins to take shape, as Loy and Cassian convince everyone that they either escape or die inside the prison. They agree, and everyone waits with bated breath for the guards to bring in a new man to replace Ulaf. With everyone prepared, Cassian grabs a wrench and succeeds in finally breaking the pipe, flooding the floor with water as a couple of prisoners stage a fight.
Cassian launches a full-blown escape from Imperial prison
The fight distracts the guards while Cassian jams the lift with the wrench, making it possible for the prisoners to climb up to their captors. The inmates hurl tools and components at the guards, and they jump onto the tables to avoid the impending electric shock. The water causes the floors to short out, disabling the lethal action the Imperials were counting on, and with that, the escape commences in full.
Men storm the platform, fighting and killing the guards as they move further into the prison. They grab weapons as they go, amassing a large force as they move to the central headquarters of the facility. They arrive and take over, allowing Loy to address the entire prison. He tells them the truth and encourages them to run, fight, and escape, which is exactly what they do.
The prison becomes overwhelmed as guards fall to the escaping inmates. Everyone rushes to the top, where they must leap from a great height into the water. As Cassian encourages Loy to jump, the latter admits that he can't swim and stays behind. Moments later, Cassian is swept along with the tide of men leaping to the water below. He later emerges with Melshi, hiding from Imperial patrols all the while.
Luthen's sacrifice is made plain
Luthen's interest in stealing 80 million credits was less about the money and more about pushing the Rebellion against the Empire forward — and he succeeds, as the galaxy is forever changed by the heist. Still, he remains in the shadows throughout most of "Andor" but steps out to meet his contact, ISB Supervisor Lonni Jung (Robert Emms). He warns Luthen about Dedra's desire to find "Axis," believing he's establishing a rebel network.
Lonni expresses an interest in quitting, as he's concerned about his family's safety, but Luthen stands firm. He tells Lonni that he's the hero the rebellion needs, and when Lonni asks him what he's sacrificed, Luthen says in part, "I'm condemned to use the tools of my enemy to defeat them. I burn my decency for someone else's future. I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I'll never see. And the ego that started this fight will never have a mirror or an audience or the light of gratitude. So, what do I sacrifice? Everything!"
Luthen succeeds in convincing Lonni to continue working for the cause, insisting that everything he's done is for the greater good. It's a poignant scene made all the better thanks to Stellan Skarsgård's exceptional delivery.
Cassian and Melshi find their way off Narkina 5
While it's unclear what happens to the majority of escaped prisoners, Cassian and Melshi make it to the shore together. They climb a cliff, avoiding TIE patrols as they find two anglers and their transport. The escapees attempt to steal the ship but are caught in the fishers' nets. Instead of collecting a bounty by turning them over to the Empire, which they despise, they agree to fly the two men to Niamos, where Cassian was previously arrested.
Once back on Niamos, Cassian retrieves his blaster, the manifesto, and the credits he stashed before he was picked up by the Imperials. He manages to contact Xanwan (Zubin Varla) to ask that he tell Maarva that he's okay. It's at this time that Cassian learns that Maarva has died, and her funeral is happening soon. The news shocks Andor, and he and Melshi part ways, though Cassian gives him a blaster before he leaves.
Elsewhere, news of Maarva's death reaches Luthen after Vel breaks protocol to tell him. He leaves to meet with Saw once more and is nearly taken captive by an Imperial cruiser, but manages to escape, destroying TIE fighters before escaping with a jump to hyperspace.
Cassian's homecoming delivers the spark of rebellion
Despite the danger of attending Maarva's funeral, Cassian is determined to do so, and makes his way back to Ferrix. He's not the only one, as everyone involved converges on the planet either to attend the funeral or to catch Cassian. When he arrives, Ferrix is under martial law, as the ISB has fully entrenched itself within the system and rules without mercy.
Maarva was a Daughter of Ferrix and commanded a great deal of respect among the population, so the whole community comes out to celebrate her life. Meanwhile, Cassian learns of Bix's situation as Dedra pulls her forces back, setting a trap. Back on Coruscant, Mon blames her husband's gambling losses on the missing 400,000 credits, assuaging suspicion for the time being.
Cassian storms the hotel-turned-prison and saves Bix as the funeral commences. Syril also returns to Ferrix in his pursuit of Cassian, and the situation heats up as B2EMO reaches the center of town, leading the funeral procession. Once in place, he begins to play a recorded holo message of Maarva's last words, and the people look up and watch, hanging onto every word.
The uprising on Ferrix and Cassian's escape
Maarva's words echo across the city as she talks about touching her first funeral stone when she was six years old. She mentions walking to the Funeral Square and being inspired by the stories of the fallen. As she speaks, the crowd listens intently, and Maarva's emotions grow more fervent.
Always the rebel, she uses her words to inspire and lift the people she left behind, speaking truth to power about the Empire: "There is a wound that won't heal at the center of the galaxy. There is a darkness reaching like rust into everything around us ... The Empire is a disease that thrives in darkness ... If I could do it again, I'd wake up early and be fighting these b******s from the start. Fight the Empire!" As she says this, the Imperials knock over B2EMO, starting an all-out riot among the people who follow Maarva's example.
It's a full-blown uprising, and the Imperials aren't prepared for what happens. People on both sides fall as the fight continues, and in an instant, Syril saves Dedra as she's accosted by protesters. The situation provides cover for Cassian to escape, and he says goodbye to his friends before making his way to Luthen's shuttle. Cassian asks Luthen if he came to kill him, and in the end, Luthen recruits Cassian into the burgeoning rebellion.
Epilogue
With everything happening on Ferrix, things are progressing less violently at the galactic center. Mon and her husband watch as their daughter is introduced to the banker's son and his mother, giving in to a custom that Mon personally doesn't support. Mon's sacrifice cuts deep, as it impacts her only daughter, but she's willing to do what's necessary to secure the galaxy against the terror of the Empire.
After Luthen and Cassian fly off into space to begin the fight that will ultimately lead into "Andor" Season 2 and "Rogue One," the scene shifts to a group of droids working on a large piece of machinery. They weld pieces of the equipment that Cassian and the other prisoners were building onto a large dish-shaped object. As the camera pans out, it's clear they're installing thousands of the strange devices.
The scene continues to pull back as the equipment comes into shape: the droids are busily constructing the primary weapon of the Death Star. Whatever the piece of equipment Cassian crafted, it's being used to construct the very weapon that ultimately takes his life at the end of "Rogue One," proving just how insidious the Emperor is in his use of the citizenry for slave labor.