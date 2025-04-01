How To Watch The Nightmare On Elm Street Movies In Order

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" blurs the line between our dreams and reality with a horror antagonist who has become known for his ragged striped sweater and clawed glove. Wes Craven's 1984 film spawned a franchise for Freddy Krueger, the man who invades the dreams of teens and makes them question everything they thought they knew before killing them in endlessly creative and violent ways.

Across nine entries, audiences have watched multiple groups of teenagers as they fight against Freddy, doing what they can to beat him down and prevent him from coming back. But, like any horror villain in a slasher series, he always finds a way to return. His need for revenge against the people of Springwood, Ohio, fuels him to continue to worm his way into their dreams, since he'll stop at nothing to have the last word. There's even a meta installment that sees him going after an actor from the film that started it all.

Some "Elm Street" movies are better than others, but there is a specific way to watch them for maximum effect. If you aren't sure where to start watching the franchise, never fear. This is the best way to watch them so you experience the story in order and have all the information you need as you make your way deeper and deeper into dreamland: