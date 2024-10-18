How To Watch The Friday The 13th Movies In Order

Watching the film series on a timeline-related basis is actually a fairly easy endeavor. The franchise's first four films take place in linear order, within months or days of each other. There's a large time jump between "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" and "Friday the 13th: A New Beginning": Five years go by, and Tommy Jarvis grows from pre-adolescent to teenager. The continuity of "Friday the 13th: The Series" can be watched here, but since Jason and Camp Crystal Lake don't exist in its universe, it won't effect anything — it simply takes place from 1987 to 1990.

Back in the movie continuity, "Jason Lives" takes place several years after the end of "A New Beginning." "The New Blood" is sometime after "Jason Lives," and "Jason Takes Manhattan" a few years after "Jason Lives." The events of "Jason Goes to Hell" don't neatly branch off of "Jason Takes Manhattan," but the ending of "Jason Goes to Hell" presages the events of "Freddy vs Jason," with Freddy Kreuger's glove popping out of the dirt and dragging Jason's mask down into hell with it. "Jason X" takes place in the far-flung future of the 2400s, and thus can be watched last. The "Friday the 13th" reboot, naturally, can be watched at any time as its events don't effect the rest of the chronology.

If you want to throw the franchise's very patchwork comic book continuity into things, you should read "Jason vs. Leatherface" after watching "Friday the 13th: Part VI," and "Friday the 13th Special" and "Pamela's Tale" before watching any of the films. The "Freddy vs Jason vs Ash" duology is best read after watching "Freddy vs Jason," while the "Jason X" and "Jason vs Jason X" special issues should go after "Jason X," and "Bloodbath" and "Fearbook" after "Jason Goes to Hell." "The Abuser and the Abused" and "How I Spent my Summer Vacation" can be read at any point.