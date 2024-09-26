The Real-Life Tragedy In The Chicago Med Season 10 Premiere, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 1 — "Sink or Swim"

A crisis hits Chicago Gaffney Medical Center during the opening minutes of "Sink or Swim." No, it's not the announcement that returning veteran character Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) makes, explaining that nearby Jackson-Monroe Hospital will be closing and the hospital will be taking on part of their caseload. It's a mass casualty event involving a commuter ship being broadsided by another boat. It capsizes feet from the dock, catching fire and overturning onto its side, and flooding with water.

The disaster is a mixed blessing; while the boat is close to the dock when it occurs, potentially making rescue efforts easier, the fire and capsizing make rescue difficult for one and all. Per dialogue, Gaffney takes on 80 or so victims. and 29 deaths are confirmed by news chyrons, with 49 in critical condition.

"Sink or Swim" itself references the real-life Chicago-centered maritime tragedy this storyline is most reminiscent of — the Eastland Disaster. But the scope of the Eastland's capsizing close to the dock in the Chicago River on July 24, 1915, was a tragedy of enormous scope. Hundreds died when a boat already known for listing to one side finally went completely portside, leaving behind an unforgettable tragedy.