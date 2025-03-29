'90s Villains Who Were More Terrifying Than Today's Bad Guys

A compelling villain is one of the most important aspects of any story, and some of the best baddies of all time have appeared on the big screen. From the Wicked Witch of the West and Norman Bates to Darth Vader and Freddy Krueger, cinema has seen its fair share of formidable foes over the years. There have certainly been many magnificent antagonists since the medium first came about, and every decade has its stand-out villains. However, of the many impressive bad guys who have terrorized the silver screen, some of the greatest and most iconic movie villains come from the 1990s.

Several cunning and dastardly villains were unleashed upon the world during the '90s, and many of the best have modern comparisons. However, the greatest villains from this decade simply cannot be topped — many films have tried, and they've all failed, whether that be in remakes or in movies that are simply trying to recapture the magic of the time. The 1990s was once described as "Hollywood's fairytale decade" by The Guardian, with films that were "smart, self-aware and groundbreaking." Those words apply to the majority of characters on this list, though they're more like something from a nightmare than a fairytale — these '90s villains make today's bad guys look like child's play.