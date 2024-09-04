The 5 Most Powerful Terminators, Officially Ranked

With the current rate of evolution of artificial intelligence, it's hard not to think about that somewhere down the line, a Skynet-like system may become self-aware and start sending Terminators through time to cause trouble, disrupt timelines, and kill people before they even realize how important they are. In fact, in the rankings of fictional AI villains, even a real AI picked Skynet as one of the best of the bunch.

But as the six "Terminator" films have clearly shown, getting the job done is tricky if you don't have the right tools. No matter how advanced Skynet might be, all it takes is a large amount of weight, extreme temperatures, or a good, old-fashioned magnet to slow them down or take them out completely. So with all that in mind, which one is the most powerful Terminator to date? Well, a lot of details need to be taken into consideration.

Here, we present a list of the toughest, most terrifying, and undeniably powerful Terminators to ever slowly stroll into James Cameron's world with glowing red eyes and (most likely) a pair of sunglasses. While there are some entries that fans might prefer to see rank higher on the list, the cold nature, murderous capability, and advanced skills that each machine possesses were all taken into consideration when determining our order. The future might not be set, but these assassins out of time certainly are, beginning with the most beloved but just slightly outdated model that we're always happy to see come back.