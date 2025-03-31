13 Best Movies Like This Is The End

By 2013, writing duo and lifelong friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg already had a handful of hits on their hands — including their semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie "Superbad" — and that year, they released their take on an apocalypse comedy, titled "This Is the End." Based on a short film they made in 2007 called "Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse," "This Is the End" features that film's stars Rogen and Jay Baruchel as, you guessed it, two guys named Seth and Jay again; in fact, the two actually play fictionalized versions of themselves, as do all of the major cast members.

During a loud house party at James Franco's house, Seth and Jay leave to go to a convenience store when everything changes very quickly. People are raptured, a huge earthquake hits Los Angeles, and an enormous sinkhole opens up near Franco's house, killing a ton of celebrities who are also playing themselves (Michael Cera, portraying a totally imaginary version of him who parties a little too hard and offends Rihanna, is a clear standout). Franco, Rogen, and Baruchel are joined by other survivors Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson hole up in the house and try to survive but are confronted with increasingly outlandish scenarios they have to survive, including a home invasion by "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson and a demon that possesses Hill (far and away the movie's funniest part, in this writer's opinion).

"This Is the End" is solidly funny, but what should you watch when it's over? From other apocalypse comedies to movies featuring the same gang, here's what you should check out if you like "This Is the End."