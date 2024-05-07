Parker's Tragic Tease In NCIS' Season 21 Finale May Explain A Lot

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 10 — "Reef Madness"

"NCIS" Season 21 ends with the kind of thrilling finale fans of the show no doubt know they'll be getting now. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) spend much of the episode trapped aboard the USS Goddell, an old ship that's about to become a part of an artificial reef. Featuring an injured, boat-hating Parker suffering from hallucinations, the episode's title, "Reef Madness," is extremely appropriate. Incidentally, the aforementioned hallucinations might just reveal a fair bit of information about the Major Case Response Team's current Supervisory Special Agent — and precisely why he dislikes boats so much.

As Parker's blood loss worsens, he sees a little girl she calls Lily (Kensie Mills) running around the engine room. Lily soon returns in another hallucination where she's playing on a ship with a younger version of Parker (Milo Cragnotti), with his mother (Mackenzie Firgens) also stopping by to disapprove of the children's horseplay. The clear implication is that the ethereal Lily is Parker's sister, and the vibe of the hallucinations seems to strongly suggest that she's passed away under circumstances that involved both boats and Parker in some grim way.