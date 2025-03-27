Dumb Things We Just Ignored About These '90s Movies

James Cameron's epic blockbuster may have shattered records, but some scenes from "Titanic" make no sense – namely, the notorious door scene, where Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) dies in the freezing water to make sure Rose (Kate Winslet) can stay afloat on her makeshift raft. Countless fans have called the whole scenario dumb. After all, there appears to be room enough for both of them on the door, which has of course sparked the age-old debate: could they both have survived?

Multiple sources — including "Mythbusters" and James Cameron himself – have tested this to see if it would have been possible. Most studies agree that it's not as simple as Jack being safe the moment he climbs onto the door. With both of their weight on the door, it might have sunk low enough to expose both of their bodies to freezing water, meaning they wouldn't have survived long enough to get rescued. However, if they played their cards just right (and they had the presence of mind to stick Rose's life vest under the door to help lift it out of the water), then there was at least a chance both of them could have lived.

Of course, just because it's theoretically possible, it doesn't mean two exhausted and traumatized characters could have pulled it off. In any event, this is all beside the point, according to James Cameron. The director told "Mythbusters," "The script says Jack died. He has to die. So maybe we screwed up and the board should have been a little tiny bit smaller, but the dude's goin' down."