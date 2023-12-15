The Most Laughably Inaccurate Historical Films

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" is a widely lauded film and a critical and commercial success. It won best picture at the Academy Awards in 2000 and was the second most profitable film at the box office that same year. It would be easy for a viewer to see "Gladiator" and believe that it's mostly based on truth and historical fact given that several of its central characters — i.e. Marcus Aurelius, Commodus, Lucilla — all existed in real life. Unfortunately, it takes many liberties with those characters and their lives. Oh, and it also rewrites the course of ancient Roman history.

The film's protagonist, Maximus was not a real person, though he shared some similarities with a few different figures that lived at the time as well as prior cinematic representations of Roman heroes (i.e. Spartacus). It's also very unlikely that Commodus, the film's disturbing antagonist, killed his father, Marcus Aurelius. By the time Aurelius died in 180 CE (most likely of disease), he had already named his son co-emperor of Rome.

There are dozens of other things that "Gladiator" gets wrong about its central figures, but the most egregious change the movie makes is in its return of Rome from an empire to a republic. Aurelius tells Maximus that he wants to return power to the people, and at the end of the movie Maximus accomplishes this goal by killing Commodus in the ring ... but Aurelius never actually wanted that. Rome remained an empire until its famed fall.