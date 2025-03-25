Dumb Things We All Ignore In Disney Movies

The Walt Disney Company is as all-American as apple pie, baseball, and Abe Lincoln. But after decades of ruling the box office, flooding stores with stuffed animals and princess dresses, and promoting the most popular chain of theme parks in the history of the world, it's hard to ignore the fact that the House of Mouse has a tendency to release animated movies that are downright loaded with goofy things — and we're not talking about everyone's favorite giggling dog.

Whether it's ridiculous plot twists that the movie's characters never question, the sight of hundreds of dishes breaking into operatic song at the drop of a hat, the fact that almost every character is missing one or both parents, or the near-universal expectation that true love will save the day, Disney definitely clings to its favorite tropes and wrings every single laugh and tear it can out of audiences with them. Even the best Disney movies of all time have them, and we can expect it all to end with a big, splashy wedding ceremony filled with talking horses and tweeting birds, to boot.

Here's a big compendium of all of the most ridiculous tropes you can expect to see in nearly every animated Disney film — and why we're so utterly charmed by them. After all, we'd never dare to really question what we're being fed by everyone's favorite purveyor of family entertainment.