'90s Teen Movies That Are Basically Unwatchable Now

Ah, the 1990s. Baggy pants, flannel, floppy hair — and a memorable assortment of teen flicks that ruled the hearts and souls of fans everywhere as they popped into their local mall cineplexes. But for every "Clueless" and "10 Things I Hate About You," there's a "House Arrest" or "Calendar Girl." For all of the many iconic moments the movie world gave us during that glamorous, supermodel-filled decade, there have been films which have aged less than perfectly.

With a good three decades gone by, they've ended up becoming a guilty pleasure or something that quietly appalls us, while secretly tickling at our nostalgic memories. And yet they're just so ... completely unwatchable, in so many ways, whether they're filled with offensive stereotyping, stories that are too ridiculous to be believed, and ancient morals that don't work decades later. It's all disgraceful and disappointing, making low points in nearly every single filmography on display here for the actors just trying to make a living.

The films listed here are wide-ranging. They could be a skateboarding epic, or perhaps a fantastic story of witchcraft — or even an attempt at a cheerful coming-of-age comedy that goes too far afield until its characters' actions don't reflect human emotions anymore. These flicks may have once been cool, but now they're embarassing, cringeworthy, and even unwatchable. For those who grew up in the decade, they might have become movies worth avoiding. Tastes change, time transforms, we all age and change. The end result is a film that you may have loved once, but is tough to get through now. Here's a long list of teen-centered films that have been made absolutely terrible with time.