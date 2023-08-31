How Old Is Jack Black In NeverEnding Story 3 And Who Did He Play?

Jack Black has amassed some legendary roles over the course of his career, from rock teacher Dewey Finn in "School of Rock" to the fire-breathing Bowser in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." As to be expected of a prolific actor, however, Black also has some less-than-savory credits scattered among his filmography — productions that have gained infamy for their low quality. One such dud in the movie star's backlog is none other than 1994's critically-panned "The NeverEnding Story 3: Escape from Fantasia."

The movie follows on from the first two entries of "The NeverEnding Story," picking up with a teenage Bastian (Jason James Richter) as he encounters the fantastical world of the Neverending Story once again. For his part, Black plays Slip, a mean, stereotypical high school bully and the leader of a group known as the Nasties. Slip and his group wreak havoc on both the realms of Earth and Fantasia, and generally just serve as a thorn in the side of the protagonists throughout the whole ordeal.

Slip in "The NeverEnding Story 3" was actually a relatively early credit in Black's career. He was only 25 years old at the time that played the high schooler antagonist. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the role doesn't bring him many warm pangs of nostalgia.