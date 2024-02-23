American Pie Had To Tweak One Detail In Its Most Iconic Scene To Dodge A NC-17 Rating

The "American Pie" movies are full of raunchy moments that probably raised concerns among censors, but one scene in particular almost got the first film the dreaded NC-17 rating. The moment occurs when Jim (Jason Biggs) finds himself alone in his kitchen and, in a moment of coming-of-age curiosity, makes love to an apple pie lying on the counter. The scene justifies the franchise's baked-good-inspired name, but it required some tweaks for the movie to receive an R rating.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "American Pie" encountered the ire of the Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA) as the scene initially saw Jim thrust the pie four times. As such, the filmmakers had to cut it down to two thrusts to earn a more acceptable R rating. Biggs corroborated the story in an interview with the Life Is Short podcast, doing so at around the 14:20 mark of the episode. He quipped that the scene stumped censors as movies about people having erotic interactions with baked goods were too few and far between at the time.

Despite having to compromise for the MPAA, Biggs said that everyone involved with the project viewed being censored as a badge of honor. But was the scene in question worth it for him in the long run?