Why Tom Hardy & Charlize Theron Fought On The Mad Max Set, According To The Director

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron's feud on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road" is no secret, but director George Miller has shared more details about the fallout. While speaking to The Telegraph, the filmmaker explained that the pair didn't see eye-to-eye, especially after Hardy started showing up late to shoot his scenes with Theron.

"Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer," Miller revealed. "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined — a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance — and always the first one on set."

Miller didn't try to excuse Hardy's on-set behavior, noting that some actors get away with too much simply because they're capable of delivering great work. However, he felt the rivalry forced the actors to come together — similar to their characters, Max Rockatansky and Imperator Furiosa, reluctantly becoming allies due to mutual interests in the action-packed blockbuster. That said, some moments between the co-stars seemingly got out of hand.