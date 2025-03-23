What The Cast Of The Nanny Looks Like Today

One of the best TV shows of the '90s, "The Nanny" ran for six seasons on CBS between 1993 and 1999 with Fran Drescher starring as the titular caregiver. Francine "Fran" Fine (Drescher) was flamboyant, outspoken, and free-spirited, the perfect juxtaposition to the very stuffy and reserved family she worked for. This culture clash ended up being exactly what the Sheffields needed, as Fran helped to bring warmth and laughter back to the family's household — and eventually, becoming a literal Sheffield herself. As it turns out, the real inspiration behind "The Nanny" came from a time when Drescher lived in London and babysat the child of famed supermodel Twiggy, whom Drescher had befriended when the pair worked together on the failed sitcom, "Princesses."

The Sheffield family consisted of patriarch Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) and his three kids, Maggie (Nicholle Tom), Brighton (Benjamin Salisbury), and Grace (Madeline Zima). There's also the family's butler, Niles (Daniel Davis), and Maxwell's longtime business partner, C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane). Beyond the core seven-member ensemble, which remained intact for the sitcom's entire run, there were three major recurring characters: Val Toriello (Rachel Chagall), Sylvia Fine (Renée Taylor), and Yetta Rosenberg-Jones (Ann Morgan Guilbert), who were Fran's best friend, mother, and grandmother, respectively. What do all of these actors look like these days, and what have they been up to in the 20-plus years since "The Nanny" ended its Emmy-winning run? Read on and find out.