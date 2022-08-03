The Predator Franchise Easter Eggs Dan Trachtenberg Doesn't Want You To Miss - Exclusive

In the interview, Dan Trachtenberg first notes that there's a key callback to the first "Predator," where Arnold Schwarzeneggar's 'Dutch' masks himself from the Yautja's thermal vision by covering himself in mud. The callback, however, isn't just a rehash of Dutch's technique — she finds her own way towards a similar end.

Trachtenberg explains that "I was excited to have [Naru's technique] function similar to the first movie [...] but I did not want it to be the same thing, I thought that would be a little boring." Instead, she finds a route that's specific to the unique set of knowledges she has as a character. In "embracing all sides of herself to vanquish the threat, [... that] could be a much more moving and thematically weighted approach to dealing with the mechanic inside a 'Predator' movie."

Protagonist Naru finding a way to hide her heat signature isn't the only Easter egg to find. A number of details point to memorable moments from franchise history. Trachtenberg promises "there are so many Easter Eggs, some big, some small." For the dedicated "Predator" fan, he teases a number of things to look out for.

"The way the character shushes another character is certainly a reference," he says. "There's lines like 'if it bleeds, we can kill it,' and the way someone is cut is a very specific reference [...] there's [also a] weapon in this movie that's a pretty major reference."

The film boasts a number of other references that should stand out to someone with a stellar "Predator" memory.

"Prey" premieres exclusively on Hulu August 5th.