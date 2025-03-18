Who Is The Killer In Time Cut? The Twist Ending Explained

The seeds for the "Back to the Future" trilogy were planted when co-writer Bob Gale asked an intriguing question after seeing his father in a yearbook photo, thinking to himself, "If I had gone to high school with my dad, would I have been friends with him?" That germ of an idea grew into one of the greatest time-travel stories of all time. The idea of going back in time and interacting with a younger version of a family member is also at the heart of a horror movie hidden gem on Netflix called "Time Cut."

Instead of the cool 1980s kid Marty McFly trying to connect with his nerdy father in the 1950s, Netflix's "Time Cut" follows the aloof but brilliant teenage loner Lucy Field (Madison Bailey) in the modern day (2024, specifically). She time-travels back to the year 2003, coming into contact with her popular older sister Summer Field (Antonia Gentry) — days before Summer is killed by a masked slasher who was never caught.

Lucy must now try to find a way back to her own time with the help of the nerdy Quinn (Griffin Gluck) — Summer's friend who has a crush on her — while Lucy also debates if she can, or even should, change the past. She has a chance to save Summer's life, after all, but would that cause a paradox? Would saving her sister from a terrible fate destroy the space-time continuum? And who exactly is the masked killer, anyway? For the answers to all of those questions and more, read on.