When Do Liza And Charles Get Together On Younger?

Despite the fact that Charles and Liza have many years of history and complex feelings behind their romantic relationship, they do not end up together at the end of "Younger." Charles proposes to Liza in the Season 6 finale "Forever," and even though Liza can see a beautiful future with him, she ultimately decides to say no, citing their lack of trust in one another, specifically relating to interpersonal issues. As a couple, they had been through too many moments of secrecy and doubt, and there would never be the kind of trust between them that is required in a long-term romantic partnership.

Liza doesn't just break up with Charles to be with Josh, though, as is the case in many TV series' with long-lasting love triangles. She takes on the task of heading up Empirical as Charles leaves to focus on his writing, and she sees Kelsey off as she heads to L.A. for a new adventure. At the end of the series finale, Liza goes to the same bar where she and Josh met and runs into him again, though they are now close friends and romantic exes. It's possible to interpret their meeting as a sign that Josh and Liza will get back together, but it's just as possible that Liza will forge her own path independent of romantic involvement with Josh or Charles.

Of course, there's more to the show than just Liza's love life. Here's who think has the most successful relationship on "Younger."