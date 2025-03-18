When Do Liza And Charles Get Together On Younger?
"Younger," which ran on TV Land for seven seasons from 2015 to 2021, follows the story of a 40-year-old woman named Liza Miller (Sutton Foster). The show opens on a freshly divorced Liza as she sees her now-grown daughter off to study abroad and realizes she has the freedom to once again pursue a career in publishing and restart her life in New York City. Liza is only qualified for intermediate positions in publishing, though, and she realizes that, because of her age, she won't be hired while applying for the same jobs as people in their 20s. After being mistaken for a 20-something in a bar by a guy named Josh (Nico Tortorella), Liza decides to lie about her age on her job applications.
Because Liza is beautiful and young-looking, she is able to get away with this and quickly procures a job as an assistant to the Head of Marketing at Empirical Press, Diana Trout (Miriam Shor). Liza befriends an Empirical editor named Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and catches the eye of Charles Brooks (Peter Hermann), head publisher at Empirical Press. Liza finds that keeping her age a secret from her coworkers is much more difficult than she realized, and that it's even harder to lie about her age when it comes to romantic relationships.
When do Liza and Charles get together?
Despite Liza's relationship with young tattoo artist Josh, she quickly develops a deep connection with Charles, often relating to his own experiences as a divorced man in his forties trying to raise his kids and be a good publisher at Empirical. Most of Liza's romantic focus remains on Josh for the first several seasons of the series, though Charles kisses her in the Season 2 finale "No Weddings and a Funeral." After Charles kisses her, it's clear to Liza (and viewers) that the romantic tension between them is very real and getting stronger as they continue to work together. However, despite their Season 2 kiss, Liza and Charles don't actually begin a relationship until Season 4 of "Younger."
In Season 3, Episode 11, "A Book Fair to Remember," Liza and Charles spend time together at the Hamptons Book Fair, even sharing a slow dance to "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin. It seems like they are about to begin their relationship for real — until Josh shows up, reminding Liza that she has some loose ends to tie before she can be with Charles. Charles and Liza finally enter into a real, official romantic relationship in "Younger" Season 4, with Charles deciding to stay with Liza even after learning about her true age. Their romance dominates Liza's personal life for much of the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of "Younger."
Do Liza and Charles end up together?
Despite the fact that Charles and Liza have many years of history and complex feelings behind their romantic relationship, they do not end up together at the end of "Younger." Charles proposes to Liza in the Season 6 finale "Forever," and even though Liza can see a beautiful future with him, she ultimately decides to say no, citing their lack of trust in one another, specifically relating to interpersonal issues. As a couple, they had been through too many moments of secrecy and doubt, and there would never be the kind of trust between them that is required in a long-term romantic partnership.
Liza doesn't just break up with Charles to be with Josh, though, as is the case in many TV series' with long-lasting love triangles. She takes on the task of heading up Empirical as Charles leaves to focus on his writing, and she sees Kelsey off as she heads to L.A. for a new adventure. At the end of the series finale, Liza goes to the same bar where she and Josh met and runs into him again, though they are now close friends and romantic exes. It's possible to interpret their meeting as a sign that Josh and Liza will get back together, but it's just as possible that Liza will forge her own path independent of romantic involvement with Josh or Charles.
