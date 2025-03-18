The Real Reason A.P. Bio Was Canceled Twice

"A.P. Bio" is an NBC-turned-Peacock comedy set in a high school. While the show follows the exploits of a teacher, similar to other popular school-based sitcoms like "English Teacher" and "Abbott Elementary," this show's primary character is less Janine Teagues and more Mr. Johnson in personality and dedication to the subject material of his course.

Dr. Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) is a college professor with a job at Harvard until an unknown event causes him to be replaced, forcing him back home to determine how to move forward with his life. It also leaves him with the time and energy to plan ways to seek revenge on the guy who "took" his role at the prestigious university. He begins teaching a biology class at a public high school, but that's not exactly in his academic wheelhouse as a former philosophy scholar. Rather than helping the students learn science, he's imparting knowledge on different topics, like plotting his personal revenge schemes.

While "A.P. Bio" has a strong fan base, one large enough that it successfully managed to revive the series via a social media campaign after its initial, premature cancelation, the show did come to an end in 2021 after four seasons. Unlike many canceled projects, where fans fail in their efforts to petition another network or streaming service to pick it up, "A.P. Bio's" audience was initially victorious, making its second cancelation especially bittersweet. If you are confused about why "A.P. Bio" was canceled, here's everything to know about the real reason it happened — twice.