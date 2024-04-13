12 Little-Known Facts About Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling may have taken longer to transform into a superstar than Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, his "Mickey Mouse Club" cohorts who established themselves as pop stars in the late '90s. But Gosling became a respected actor in the early 2000s through a series of critically acclaimed and controversial indie films that still rank among some of his best performances.

Gosling does more mainstream films these days, but he continues to delight fans with his performances and the self-deprecating humor he has become known for. Although he proved he had what it takes to be a romantic lead as Noah Calhoun in "The Notebook," he has evaded being typecast by taking risks. He's just as comfortable doing comedy and drama as he is doing action, or even performing in a musical such as "La La Land," which garnered the actor his second Oscar nomination.

Gosling is also known for being extremely private about the family he shares with Eva Mendes and not talking too much about himself during interviews, so we've done a little digging to learn more about everybody's favorite Ken doll. It turns out he does a lot more than "beach" and has exceeded the dreams he had for himself as a little boy growing up in Canada. Keep reading to learn some lesser-known facts about Ryan Gosling.