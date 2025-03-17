The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Everything We Know

If you've only been watching "The Lincoln Lawyer" and have never read the books on which the show is based, it might come as something of a surprise to learn that the world of Mickey Haller is a shared universe — shared, that is, with author Michael Connelly's other crime fiction series which became a TV drama, "Bosch." That's right, Titus Welliver's grumpy LAPD detective exists in the same world as Mickey Haller — with the characters being half brothers. Fans also know that Harry Bosch shows up in "The Law of Innocence," so does that mean he'll make an appearance in Season 4 of "The Lincoln Lawyer"?

It's worth pointing out that the two shows are not on the same streaming platform. "The Lincoln Lawyer" is a Netflix production, while Amazon Studios handles the "Bosch" franchise, which also includes the sequel series, "Bosch Legacy." With the rights to each book series held by a different studio, legal entanglements will likely prevent an appearance from Bosch or Welliver on "The Lincoln Lawyer."

That said, cross-studio partnerships have happened before, most famously with Sony and Marvel teaming up to unite Spider-Man with the Avengers. And like Michael Connelly's shared world, several adapted works by Elmore Leonard have featured crossovers from TV and movie projects on rival networks: Carla Gugino reprised her role as Karen Sisco from the short-lived ABC series of the same name for FX's "Justified," while Michael Keaton returned as Ray Nicolette in "Out of Sight" after playing him in Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown."