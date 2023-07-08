The Lincoln Lawyer: The Ugly Betty Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice In Season 2

Yaya DaCosta also pointed out in her interview with Tudum that she didn't have many scenes with Becki Newton in "Ugly Betty." "In 'Ugly Betty,' most of my scenes were with Vanessa Williams. We didn't have a ton of work together, but [Newton] was always so lovely on set and to see around at the studio," DaCosta said. And she appears to have nothing but kind words for her former and current co-star. "I got to know her more here on this show and it was super fun watching her work. Our characters are so different, and I just think she is so talented, sweet, cute, and fierce," DaCosta said. "I loved being reunited."

That's a sentiment that is probably shared by any "Ugly Betty" fans out there who are watching "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 on Netflix. Unfortunately for those same fans, the subject of an "Ugly Betty" revival on Netflix, which has created something of a cottage industry from rescuing departed TV shows from limbo, wasn't raised during the interview.

The second half of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 is set to hit Netflix on August 3.