The Lincoln Lawyer: The Ugly Betty Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice In Season 2
The first half of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, which is good news for anybody who enjoyed Season 1. It's also, as it turns out, good news for fans of the show "Ugly Betty," with "Ugly Betty" alum Yaya DaCosta making her series debut in the role of prosecutor Andrea Freeman. DaCosta's "Ugly Betty" co-star, Becki Newton, also stars in the series as Lorna Crane, a combination ex-wife and legal aide to series protagonist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who is the show's titular "Lincoln Lawyer."
"Ugly Betty" was canceled back in 2010, but it still has a devoted following. And as any hardcore TV fan knows, there are few things more exciting than seeing actors from a show you love together in something else. DaCosta fielded a question about the reunion in an interview with Netflix's own Tudum publication, and it appears from her answer that this particular reunion was almost as exciting for the stars themselves. "We saw each other in the trailer and squealed. It was so good," DaCosta said.
Yaya DaCosta and Becki Newton didn't share much screen time on Ugly Betty, but the reunion is still an exciting one
Yaya DaCosta also pointed out in her interview with Tudum that she didn't have many scenes with Becki Newton in "Ugly Betty." "In 'Ugly Betty,' most of my scenes were with Vanessa Williams. We didn't have a ton of work together, but [Newton] was always so lovely on set and to see around at the studio," DaCosta said. And she appears to have nothing but kind words for her former and current co-star. "I got to know her more here on this show and it was super fun watching her work. Our characters are so different, and I just think she is so talented, sweet, cute, and fierce," DaCosta said. "I loved being reunited."
That's a sentiment that is probably shared by any "Ugly Betty" fans out there who are watching "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 on Netflix. Unfortunately for those same fans, the subject of an "Ugly Betty" revival on Netflix, which has created something of a cottage industry from rescuing departed TV shows from limbo, wasn't raised during the interview.
The second half of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 is set to hit Netflix on August 3.