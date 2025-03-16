Is Netflix's The Empress Based On A True Story?

Netflix has established itself as a premiere destination for soapy costume dramas. While they've imported series from different broadcasting companies, original productions like "Bridgerton" have also put the streamer on the map in the genre. While it's a German-language series, "The Empress" is another period piece show produced for Netflix, and in spite of the fact that it's a non-English language production, this take on the real-life exploits of fashion plate, diplomat, and assassination victim Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Devrim Lingnau) has been a huge success for the network. It ended up being the seventh most popular non-English show streamed on Netflix in 2022, and with two seasons currently available, a third will debut in the near future to wrap the tale up.

As we indicated, "The Empress" is definitely a true story — but how far does it stray from the facts? What's the show about? And how much of Sisi's real-world history ends up reflected in the show's glamorous shadow? Here are all the facts you need to know about "The Empress."