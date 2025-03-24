Hemo-Goblin: The Infamous DC Comics Villain Explained

Death is flexible in superhero comics, and the DC Universe's regular reboots allow for easy excuses for writers to bring back long-dormant heroes and villains. And with nearly a century of DC comics to look to, those writers have a deep bench to draw from. It's telling, then, that nobody has ever attempted to bring back The Hemo-Goblin, the antagonist of "New Guardians" #1 by Steve Englehart, Joe Staton, and Mark Farmer.

Some context, for those who've forgotten this DC failure from 1988. "New Guardians" was a spin-off series from the same creative team's "Millennium" crossover event. The titular superhero group consisted of people from around the world who were chosen by Guardians of the Universe Herupa Hando Hu and Zamaron Nadia Safir to shape the future of human evolution. In this Comics Code-unapproved series, this means a lot of awkward sex talk about which characters will "breed" with each other.

The series also featured a lot of awkward attempts at topicality, of which Hemo-Goblin is among the most ham-fisted and offensive. This villain was a vampire created by white supremacists for the purpose of killing all Black people in South Africa by spreading HIV. He attacked several members of the New Guardians, only to die off-panel from the way that AIDS affected his accelerated metabolism. From that description alone, you can understand why DC is in no rush to revive this long-forgotten character.