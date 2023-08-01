Forget Cocaine Bear - Peacemaker Brings Back DC's Original NSFW Baddie

While Snowflame is one of the most obviously jokey villains in DC Comics history, the character's battle with Peacemaker proves he would be fun to see in James Gunn and star John Cena's live-action Peacemaker show. Snowflame is raunchy and silly enough to fit seamlessly into the world of "Peacemaker" and would make for an excellent Season 2 foe. Taking on a villain not only obsessed with but fueled by cocaine just feels so wrong, it's right. "Peacemaker Tries Hard!" is inspired by the "Peacemaker" series, so it's easy to imagine a world where the cocaine-powered villain makes an appearance.

Regardless of whether he has a future in the live-action DCU, Snowflame's appearance in "Peacemaker Tries Hard!" #4 ends up being a fun romp that fully embraces the ludicrous nature of the villain. His love of cocaine certainly comes across in the story, and by making him more bizarre than ever before (and he was already pretty bizarre), Snowflame fits the comedic and violent tone of the comic. Yes, he's only a one-off villain, but as an enemy standing in Peacemaker's way as he tries to recover his stolen dog from the Brain, Snowflame is an excellent choice to battle the comic's unlikely crimefighting duo. For those longing for more Snowflame comics, he has been killed before, and technically "Peacemaker Tries Hard!" isn't canon to the main DC Universe, so don't expect his latest appearance to be his last ever — although it could be a while before he shows up again.

Readers can see Peacemaker take on Snowflame in the Amazon in "Peacemaker Tries Hard!" #4 from DC Comics, which is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.