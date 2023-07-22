Rest In Peace: These Are The Final Resting Places Of Fallen Superheroes

If there's one thing superheroes don't do well, it's stay dead. When a superhero does bite the bullet in the pages of a comic, it's little more than an inconvenience, and few fans believe their favorite characters won't eventually resurface. Superman died in the 1990s, and the world watched as the inevitable played out — he wasn't technically dead, there were several imposters, and he finally came back with a killer mullet.

That's just how comic books work, and it's a practice that's been working well for nearly a century. You don't take a great character and kill them for good when you can update them and continue producing stories for decades to come. Frankly, it's a good business decision to keep everyone alive and well. That said, there are several superheroes who have died and not returned, or they died and came back as completely new people.

On several occasions as well, a hero has died for decades only to be brought back temporarily for some huge crossover event. Whenever this happens, most fans believe they probably should have remained dead. The list of superheroes who have a proper final resting place isn't long, but everyone mentioned here died and stayed dead for long enough to let a few flowers grow over their grave.