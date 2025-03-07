The Conners' Young Sheldon Connection Will Get Even Deeper During The Final Season

Contains general spoilers for "The Conners" Season 7

The family feelings will be real when "The Conners" reconvenes later this month for its final episodes. After a long wait, their biggest fans will finally get to find out how things wrap up for Lanford's favorite clan — and Laurie Metcalf will get to act opposite her real-life daughter, Zoe Perry, in several episodes. The latter will play an officer who's incredulous about Jackie Harris' plan to return to policing. Perry will appear on the program several times — not bad for someone who was hesitant to join the show's cast.

Mother and daughter, of course, have a history of playing younger and older versions of the same character, so playing two different people is a fresh step for them. Perry played a younger version of Mary Cooper in "Young Sheldon," while Metcalf played an older version in "The Big Bang Theory." But Perry and Metcalf have also shadowed each other in another part — the very character Metcalf is playing in "The Conners."