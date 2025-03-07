The Conners' Young Sheldon Connection Will Get Even Deeper During The Final Season
Contains general spoilers for "The Conners" Season 7
The family feelings will be real when "The Conners" reconvenes later this month for its final episodes. After a long wait, their biggest fans will finally get to find out how things wrap up for Lanford's favorite clan — and Laurie Metcalf will get to act opposite her real-life daughter, Zoe Perry, in several episodes. The latter will play an officer who's incredulous about Jackie Harris' plan to return to policing. Perry will appear on the program several times — not bad for someone who was hesitant to join the show's cast.
Mother and daughter, of course, have a history of playing younger and older versions of the same character, so playing two different people is a fresh step for them. Perry played a younger version of Mary Cooper in "Young Sheldon," while Metcalf played an older version in "The Big Bang Theory." But Perry and Metcalf have also shadowed each other in another part — the very character Metcalf is playing in "The Conners."
Zoe Perry and Laurie Metcalf have played the same character before
Zoe Perry appeared twice in "Roseanne" as a younger version of Laurie Metcalf's Jackie, a character you likely forgot Perry played. The first time was in Season 5's "Halloween IV," when Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) takes a trip down Halloween memory lane and recalls her long history with the holiday. The second time we see her, Jackie is a teenager going with Roseanne to a fortune teller. Although Perry didn't act again until she reached adulthood in the 2000s, she also got to play opposite her father, Jeff Perry, in "Scandal."
What's it like to walk in your mom's footsteps? For Zoe Perry, it's fairly complicated. "I went in and auditioned for the casting directors and for [executive producers] Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro," Perry told Entertainment Weekly. "Then, the rest is my lucky history ... I did run one of the scenes with [Metcalf] because I was curious to hear her accent doing it. Although I actually didn't have her read the lines because then that would've just stuck in my head. But I made her talk a little bit and I rewatched some of her stuff." Hopefully they'll have many more years of working together. "The Conners" returns on March 26.