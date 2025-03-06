How Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden Will Return In Chicago Fire Season 13

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 18 — "Post Mortem"

Producers promised that Eamonn Walker's Chief Boden would be back at some point on "Chicago Fire," and it looks like loyal fans will finally get to see him again one season after his departure. Whether they'll have time to find out how his post-Firehouse 51 life is going is up in the air, because his appearance sounds action-packed.

Producers have revealed in a press release (via TV Line) that Walker will appear in "Post Mortem," an April episode of the drama which will be told in an unusual way. "Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster," said "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman in the statement.

Boden will be asked by Commissioner Grissom (Gary Cole) to figure out what happened during a fire that saw a building collapse, killing a fireman in the process. That will be the titular post-mortem investigation, which will require Boden's expertise. While fans might not get to find out what he's doing now, they can take comfort in the fact that when they last saw Boden, he was moving into an exciting phase in his life in his touching final scenes.