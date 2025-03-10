12 Best Movies Like The Truman Show

It's hard to believe that it's been 27 years since "The Truman Show" was released, especially because its ahead-of-its-time storyline still feels relevant and plausible. When it first hit theaters in 1998, reality TV as we know it was a relatively new concept, with the 1992 launch of MTV's "The Real World" introducing a whole new way for viewers to become shameless voyeurs.

At the time, the Jim Carrey-led film lightheartedly tapped into an undercurrent of uneasiness about what might be to come in that realm, which is surely still a subconscious concern that exists three decades later after the meteoric rise of unscripted television and social media. Beyond that, though, "The Truman Show" also helped round out a collection of modern-day movies that focused on mind-bending reality-meets-fantasy storylines that questioned the meaning of existence and revealed a deeper self-awareness when it came to characters.

The film revolves around the happy-go-lucky Truman Burbank (Carrey), who is unknowingly living his life as the main character on a reality TV show in which he was born and raised surrounded by actors. Their job is to make him believe he is living in the real world, instead of inside a giant domed soundstage being filmed and broadcast to millions of viewers. One day, though, a stage light comes crashing down out of the sky as he walks out of his front door, setting off a series of events that lead to Truman slowly realizing that he's been living in an artificial world filled with fake family and friends.

While "The Truman Show" is still in a league of its own, it's sure to whet your appetite for similar reality-bending films that explore how life is sometimes not what it seems. Here are 12 more films you should check out.