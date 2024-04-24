NCIS Season 21 Finale Plot Details Tease A Huge Change For Katrina Law's Jessica Knight

Contains mild spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 10 — "Reef Madness"

It looks like there could be some big changes ahead for Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) as the 21st season of "NCIS" finally comes into port on May 6. Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) might be offering her a bit of a career boost, per the episode summary from CBS — or at the very least, as the summary refers to it, a "unique opportunity." As "NCIS" fans know, that could mean anything from word coming through about Knight's possible transfer to the Far East division of NCIS to some new duties being tacked onto her job.

Either way, Knight is slated to have her hands full during "Reef Madness." She and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) find themselves on a decommissioned boat set to be sunk and turned into part of a reef when three dead bodies are discovered aboard the ship. Before Knight and Parker can find the culprits, they realize they've been locked down in the vessel. Though it's doubtful the twosome will end up sinking to the bottom of the briny blue in the ship, the danger is there — though hopefully things will be more like "The Poseidon Adventure" than "Ghost Ship" for the colleagues. In the end, one just hopes it won't become one of those questionable things fans ignore about "NCIS."

It's a plot that adds to Knight's interesting Season 21 story arc, which has seen her get a little closer to a certain colleague, consider a big move, and work in the field with her pop.