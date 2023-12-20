Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 May Feature Two Fan-Favorite Marvel Heroes

Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4" may be one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" putting a bow on Jon Watts' trilogy and setting up a very different future for the character, fans eagerly await new information on what the MCU's next Spider-Man movie will entail. "No Way Home" may end with the wallcrawler more alone in the world than ever, but an exciting rumor suggests he'll have some star company in his next big project, including a returning face from his last outing.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, there are currently talks for "Spider-Man 4" to feature two major MCU superheroes alongside the titular wallcrawler. The first is Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, a key figure in the franchise since his debut in 2015. The second is Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who has returned in full force to the MCU, appearing in projects like "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Echo," and, of course, "No Way Home." While the legitimacy of this rumor remains to be seen, it seems for the moment that Spidey may have yet another major crossover in his future.