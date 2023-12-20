Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 May Feature Two Fan-Favorite Marvel Heroes
Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4" may be one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" putting a bow on Jon Watts' trilogy and setting up a very different future for the character, fans eagerly await new information on what the MCU's next Spider-Man movie will entail. "No Way Home" may end with the wallcrawler more alone in the world than ever, but an exciting rumor suggests he'll have some star company in his next big project, including a returning face from his last outing.
According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, there are currently talks for "Spider-Man 4" to feature two major MCU superheroes alongside the titular wallcrawler. The first is Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, a key figure in the franchise since his debut in 2015. The second is Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who has returned in full force to the MCU, appearing in projects like "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Echo," and, of course, "No Way Home." While the legitimacy of this rumor remains to be seen, it seems for the moment that Spidey may have yet another major crossover in his future.
What are the odds of Ant-Man and Daredevil showing up?
While the duo of Ant-Man and Daredevil may be unexpected, it isn't hard to believe they could show up in the MCU's next Spider-Man movie. Ant-Man and Spidey have already crossed paths multiple times, facing off in "Captain America: Civil War" before uniting as fellow Avengers in "Avengers: Endgame." The idea of a Spider-Man-Daredevil team-up is also logical, as the pair frequently collaborates in the original comics.
The MCU iteration of Spider-Man has already set a precedent for major crossovers with other characters in each entry. Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man features in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury appears in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange stars in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As such, it makes sense for the next entry to continue the tradition of other heroes showing up as part of the story.
The actors behind these specific characters seem to be on board with the idea of a "Spider-Man" crossover. Paul Rudd said in an interview with PopBuzz that he and Tom Holland shared a desire to collaborate closely on a future MCU project. Meanwhile, Holland has told outlets like The Hollywood Reporter that he'd like Spidey and Daredevil to have a full-fledged adventure together.